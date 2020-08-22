Boys soccer preseason notebook: Orchard Farm maintains scoring punch; Hillsboro's Krasnesky aims to fill leadership gap

“I'm ready to step forward as a leader,” Krasnesky said. “But we all have to make sure everyone is working together and as a whole towards that next level.”

Last season, Krasnesky played all but 85 minutes in goal. He earned a 18-6-1 record with a 1.24 goals against average. He made 110 saves in 1,938 minutes in goal.

Krasnesky said that drawing a lot of attention by his success last season can turn out to be a big thing going forward. If a lot of attention is aimed at him, it will help others grow into their roles and, in the long run, make the team a deeper one.

“Last year we pulled together as a team and put out eyes on a goal and I think we really achieved that and more,” Krasnesky said. “This year's team knows that we have to work even harder than we did last year to get to the same spot, everyone is looking very promising, the offense is staying sharp and the defense is holding strong.”

New Hawks coach Scott Nansel, who has spent the last few seasons watching Krasnesky, said he expects more steady goalkeeping from the senior.

That will be a big thing as he'll have an on-field leader who gets to see the whole field from the back.