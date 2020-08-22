Boys soccer preseason notebook: Orchard Farm maintains scoring punch; Hillsboro's Krasnesky aims to fill leadership gap

Orchard Farm senior forward Michael Bhat said while he knows he and fellow senior midfielder Ethan Bromaghim form perhaps the most potent one-two scoring punch in the area this fall, they haven’t gotten to this point on sheer talent alone.
Bhat feels the duo has put up lofty offensive statistics based on a mixture of individual effort, the cohesive work the pair has put in up top and the collective work the Eagles have displayed as a unit.
Last year, Bhat scored 34 goals and added 16 assists while Bromaghim added 27 goals and 35 assists for an Eagles team that finished 22-2. Bromaghim's assist total led all area players in 2019.
Of the 24 games, at least one of the duo scored in each game except for the 3-0 season-ending loss to Priory Nov. 14.
“I believe in his ability, which just makes me better and all the team around us just does so much to help us,” Bhat said. “It’s not just us, it’s just that we’re the ones that find the scoreboard. The rest of the team does a lot of hard work to help get us there. I’ve never had a player like Ethan, being able to play off him and work together as well as we have for the past three years and, hopefully, for another year.”
Bhat, who like Bromaghim hopes to parlay his high school work into a Division I or II soccer scholarship, said now more than ever is the time for humility and for the team to get down to business.
“I feel like if we start believing in it too much, it won’t work,” Bhat said of the air of success created by the lofty numbers posted by the duo. “We have to keep working hard and that work is going to lead to our success.”
Bromaghim said he and Bhat have worked hard at this level after having years of planning for it as the pair came up together through the Orchard Farm elementary school system.
All of the planning started even before the school had a boys soccer program, which is now in just its fifth season.
“In high school, it’s basically the luck of the draw with the numbers you’re going to get, so it’s really nice to have us come in at the same time,” Bromaghim said. “It’s lucky honestly that we’re both here at the same time. The great thing is that we work so hard to build each other up and pick each other up if one of us is having a bad day.”
Bromaghim said he feels there’s no reason not to expect more of the same in 2020.
“We don’t let pressure get to us, we’re excited when we know what teams are expecting out of us,” Bromaghim said, “We know that most people in this position would feel the pressure of it. We feel like it’s a challenge and we’re going to attack it head on.”
Orchard Farm coach Brandon Cox, who has guided the program in each of its first four seasons to a 59-34-1 mark, said as a grade school physical education teacher it’s been amazing to see his future soccer players grow before his eyes. He said he could see just how special the pair was going to be as they got closer to their high school days.
“They both are very unselfish because when they draw defenders because teams have to collapse on them, they are very good about finding the open guy,” Cox said. “They work so well together and they’re willing to give it up to anyone else to score. It was great being at the elementary school, the only one we had back then. I was able to talk soccer with them and working hard and valuing their skill. Obviously, it set in because look where they are now.”
KRASNESKY READY TO CARRY THE LOAD FOR HILLSBORO
While Hillsboro lost nine players from a team that finished 19-6-1 and fell to perennial power Webster Groves in the Class 3 quarterfinal round, one key cog returns for the Hawks.
Goalkeeper AJ Krasnesky will be back for one final run with the team for his senior year. Krasnesky's return could help offset the loss of nine graduated seniors.
“I'm ready to step forward as a leader,” Krasnesky said. “But we all have to make sure everyone is working together and as a whole towards that next level.”
Last season, Krasnesky played all but 85 minutes in goal. He earned a 18-6-1 record with a 1.24 goals against average. He made 110 saves in 1,938 minutes in goal.
Krasnesky said that drawing a lot of attention by his success last season can turn out to be a big thing going forward. If a lot of attention is aimed at him, it will help others grow into their roles and, in the long run, make the team a deeper one.
“Last year we pulled together as a team and put out eyes on a goal and I think we really achieved that and more,” Krasnesky said. “This year's team knows that we have to work even harder than we did last year to get to the same spot, everyone is looking very promising, the offense is staying sharp and the defense is holding strong.”
New Hawks coach Scott Nansel, who has spent the last few seasons watching Krasnesky, said he expects more steady goalkeeping from the senior.
That will be a big thing as he'll have an on-field leader who gets to see the whole field from the back.
"It's been a pleasure watching AJ progress over the past few years,” Nansel said. “Our focus was on becoming an effective shot stopper when he was younger. He's progressed immensely in that area, and now our focus has been on becoming a better leader, and always being sharp mentally. To be an effective goalkeeper, not only do you have to stop shots, you have to be the leader of the back line. It's important to be able to manage the game, and to have a short memory. I'm looking forward to watching his continued growth in goal this season."
HEIDERSCHEID AIMS TO HAVE YOUNG TIGERS READY AFTER HIATUS
Coming off a 22-5-1 season and a third place finish in all of Class 3A last season, Edwardsville is going to have its work cut out for it this spring.
Good thing for coach Mark Heiderscheid, the Tigers will have a little more time to prepare as the revamped IHSA sports schedule won’t see boys soccer start until Feb. 15.
That’s a full three months after a typical fall season would be completed. For now, Edwardsville will get the chance to work on some basics.
“The extra time in the fall could be helpful,” Heiderscheid said. “However, that time is needed most because we were limited to fitness and passing lines in the summer. I was pleasantly surprised with how fit our athletes were in the summer. Passing lines were great simply to give the players touches on the ball. But, the kids could not compete and therefore they missed out on our annual summer scrimmages and they missed out on the spring club season as well. If we are able to play the game in some fashion, it would be critical to helping the team if there is a season in the spring because we have so much to sort given that it is a very new varsity roster.”
As of now, Edwardsville will have to work to replace 16 players from last year’s team who graduated.
The coach said he is confident that there are players who can step up, he said it’s just too early to know how all the moving parts will fit together in a few months.
Having two of the team’s top four leading scorers from last season in senior forward Brennan Weller (18 goals, five assists) and senior midfielder Connor Kelley (six goals, one assist) back is a good place to start, he said.
No matter how the season plays out, Heidershceid said he hopes to make it a special one for the players — for a variety of good reasons.
“In over 30 years of coaching there are always ups and downs,” Heiderscheid said. “But, I have never felt this helpless. I always want to make each year a memorable experience for the team. In some years like last year, that state semifinal appearance makes the season all the more special. Even if this year we were to play locally and play a short season, even by spring if that season were even shorter than that proposed now, I think that we could still make it fun for kids. Of course, the safety of the athletes, the coaches, the school, and the community is a priority and I understand that well. I hope that spring has better news regarding the safety of all mentioned. I just want to leave the senior group with the memory of playing the sport in their final year of high school.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.