Boys soccer preseason notebook: Triad has pieces to make run at another state tournament appearance

That won't be enough to satisfy the hunger this season. With eight of their 10 field players and both of their goalies returning, the Knights hope to follow the standard of the girls program, which collected its third state championship in June as part of a three-class Metro East sweep.

"A lot of things have to fall into place, but we think we have a chance to go pretty far north if we put in the work and do what we have to do," Jackson said. "There are a lot of kids on the team this year that were on the '19 team, so we have experience with what it takes to get there."

Seniors Brayden Tonn and David DuPont again enter the season in a timeshare program in goal. Both played 720 minutes last season. Tonn posted six shutouts, allowed three goals and had 16 saves. DuPont had two shutouts, permitted nine goals and recorded 31 saves.

"I'm very comfortable putting either one of those guys in goal," Jackson said. "Right now, they're neck and neck, so they'll be splitting time to begin the season. I'm comfortable going that way the whole year, but if one steps forward and shows more than the other, we'll go that way."

Jackson said DuPont is very strong in the air and has a quickness advantage over Tonn, although Tonn tends to be more aggressive.