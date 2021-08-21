Boys soccer preseason notebook: Triad has pieces to make run at another state tournament appearance

There was a time when the boys state soccer tournament seemed out of reach for the Triad Knights. Those days are long gone.
In just their second berth in the tournament in 2019 — a decade removed from their first appearance — the Knights placed third in Class 2A. Ninth-year coach Jim Jackson said they felt right at home.
"It's a confidence thing," he said. "Once you get there, it's such a neat thing to experience. To get back there would be a great thing for the boys. Probably half the team was there in '19. They want to get back there and they're hungry to get back there. I don't want to say it's easy, but it's more of a goal that can be obtained if you do the work."
Triad had designs on a return trip to state and a higher finish in 2020. But the COVID-19 pandemic pushed Illinois' season to spring 2021, and the Illinois High School Association did not permit a postseason.
Sure, it was disappointing, for Triad and many other teams. The Knights were left to be satisfied with a 15-2-1 record and a 10-0 mark in the Mississippi Valley Conference, which they won by two games over Mascoutah on the strength of 3-0 and 4-1 victories.
"It's (always) one of our goals to win the conference, and that was the only goal we had last season in the spring, with no state series," Jackson said. "That was a big achievement to go 10-0 in your conference."
That won't be enough to satisfy the hunger this season. With eight of their 10 field players and both of their goalies returning, the Knights hope to follow the standard of the girls program, which collected its third state championship in June as part of a three-class Metro East sweep.
"A lot of things have to fall into place, but we think we have a chance to go pretty far north if we put in the work and do what we have to do," Jackson said. "There are a lot of kids on the team this year that were on the '19 team, so we have experience with what it takes to get there."
Seniors Brayden Tonn and David DuPont again enter the season in a timeshare program in goal. Both played 720 minutes last season. Tonn posted six shutouts, allowed three goals and had 16 saves. DuPont had two shutouts, permitted nine goals and recorded 31 saves.
"I'm very comfortable putting either one of those guys in goal," Jackson said. "Right now, they're neck and neck, so they'll be splitting time to begin the season. I'm comfortable going that way the whole year, but if one steps forward and shows more than the other, we'll go that way."
Jackson said DuPont is very strong in the air and has a quickness advantage over Tonn, although Tonn tends to be more aggressive.
With less than four minutes to play in the third-place game in 2019 at Hoffman Estates High School, DuPont was slapped with a yellow card when officials ruled he tackled a Burbank St. Laurence player in the box, which awarded a penalty kick to the Vikings.
Tonn, who had been sitting on the bench wrapped in a blanket, entered the game and made the save to preserve Triad's 2-1 victory.
"David is very good in the air," Jackson said. "He's a little quicker than Brayden, but Brayden is a little more aggressive. They're both great kids. Hopefully, they both play at the next level. Usually, you're blessed to have a really good keeper. We're blessed to have two really good keepers. They're probably two of the best keepers in the area. And they're better kids than they are soccer players. They're just a pleasure to have on the team."
Senior midfielder/forward Jake Ellis returns as the Knights' leading scorer after contributing 11 goals and four assists in the spring. Ellis is a third-year starter who was an all-conference pick as a junior.
"He's a very talented player," Jackson said. "He does an outstanding job for us in the midfield. (But) he can play forward, he can play back. He's very versatile. He'll be one of our go-to guys."
Brothers Tobey Sutter and Wyatt Sutter return after scoring seven goals apiece last season. Tobey is a junior, Wyatt a sophomore.
"They just seem to have a nose for the goal," Jackson said. "They're very good with the ball and both have quick releases on their shots."
Senior Roger Weber is a "markdown defender." But like Ellis, Jackson said Weber's speed and skills can also be utilized in the attack.
Senior midfielders Cameron Ramirez and Trent Cissel, junior defender Jake Stewart and senior twins Luke and Sam Beeman, both defenders, add to the Knights' comfort level as they take aim at a state championship that eluded them two years ago.
"We're more talented on paper than we were in '19," Jackson said. "That group of '19 really put in the work in the offseason. They were always in the weight room and doing individual and group training. They were committed. These guys are committed, too. We have a good chance (to win state) if we work hard, do the little things and keep ourselves grounded."
Another run for MICDS?
In addition to Fort Zumwalt South in Class 3, MICDS in Class 2 will be seeking to win a second consecutive state championship in Missouri.
The Rams, who finished 13-3, blanked Orchard Farm 1-0 on Nov. 7 at Lake Country Soccer Complex in Springfield to earn the first-place trophy.
MICDS' state title was the fourth in five seasons for the Metro League, following John Burroughs in 2016 and 2018 and Priory in 2017.
After a 1-3 start — all three losses were by one goal to Lafayette, John Burroughs and Westminster — the Rams won their final 12 games. One of them was a 2-1 decision against Westminster in the Class 2 District 3 championship game.
"Once we got past that hurdle against Westminster in districts, there was such a jolt for the team and we just went on a run," MICDS coach Jack Fischer said. "We had everybody firing on all cylinders and we had our best group out there. Everybody knew their roles by that point, and all they had to do was go out there and do their jobs."
The Rams will have a different look as they pursue another state title. They graduated 16 seniors, including leading scorers Hayden Fischer (eight goals, nine assists), Andrew Birkel (eight goals, seven assists) and Walter Ralph (eight goals, three assists), along with goalkeeper James Hammersmith, who had a 0.83 goals-against average, six shutouts and 55 saves.
"We lost a big contingent of seniors, but we also still have some talent in the program," Jack Fischer said. "They got a taste of that success last year. A lot of the returning players were significant contributors. Having them experience that success has made them even hungrier to do the best they can to replicate that success."
Among the players the Rams will lean on this season are goalkeepers Matthew Hood, a senior, and Ammar Haroon, a junior, along with seniors Eric Nohara-Leclair, Andrew Kuznetsov, Patrick Mason, Gordon Walker and Novo Onovwerosuoke.
Onovwerosuoke (five goals), Mason (three) and Walker (two) are the top returning scorers. Nohara-Leclair and Kuznetsov are defenders.
"Last year, we had a very technical side, with three- and four-year varsity starters," Fischer said. "We were technically sound and familiar with what we were. This year, we're going to be different. I think we're going to have a ton of pace, a ton of power and we're very physically imposing. We're going to try to play at a fast pace and be good on set pieces.
"I'm excited about the group. It's a different type of group than we've had in the past four years. It challenges us to put together a team that can have success with the way that they're built."
Fischer will keep a close eye on the development of Hood and Haroon.
"Neither of them have ever been the No. 1 at the varsity level," he said. "They have limited experience in goal, but both keepers are quality and they bring different elements. I anticipate they'll be up to the challenge once the season starts. It's open competition at this point."
No dropoff in goal
Edwardsville graduated one of the best goalies in the area in Grant Toby but doesn't expect to be hurting in the net.
Nathan Beck, a 6-foot-1 senior with advanced skills, has rejoined the program after playing for Scott Gallagher the last two years.
"He always wanted to play high school soccer, but obviously, academy for kids is a special deal," 22nd-year Edwardsville coach Mark Heiderscheid said. "That's understood, and the reason he was on there as a goalkeeper meant he had to be one of the top goalkeepers around."
Beck's height is complemented by a unique ability to communicate with teammates and organize the defense in front of him.
"He's very good at being an organizer. His communication skills are very good, but he does it in a way that's always pretty positive," said Heiderscheid, whose team was 10-2 overall and 8-2 in the Southwestern Conference in the spring. "At times, there could be a sophomore or a freshman who might be out there, and he does a great job of getting them to be positionally sound and telling them when there needs to be a correction. But he does it to where they're not losing face."
In other words, younger players aren't being humiliated. Beck, instead, helps them play more effectively on and in the midfield.
If Edwardsville needs a clutch play with a game on the line, Heiderscheid said Beck will be ready to deliver.
"The guy makes saves that are great because of his athleticism," Heiderscheid said. "He's got height, he's a tremendous athlete and he's very strong. He can command his box — which is more important than what people ever know — in terms of crosses, corners, free kicks, setting a wall. He's got great footwork. He's big-time. He's legitimate."