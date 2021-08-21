ST. PETERS — There's bad news for Fort Zumwalt South opponents as they prepare to kick off another boys soccer season.

Brothers Karson Gibbs and Ryley Gibbs return to anchor the Bulldogs' forward line. Will anyone be able to keep pace with them?

That certainly wasn't the case last season, which concluded with Fort Zumwalt South (23-4) winning the Class 3 state championship behind the scoring prowess of Karson (49 goals, 15 assists), now a senior, and Ryley (19 goals, 24 assists), now a sophomore.

It was the Bulldogs' second Class 3 title in three years, and the return of the Gibbs siblings is a major reason a third in four years is a possibility.

"We didn't lose many players," said Karson, one of 15 returning for Zumwalt South. "What we've got right now and with how we're looking in preseason, I think we're going to do real good things this year. Our main goal at the end of the season is to win state. It shouldn't be expected of us, but we could be favorites for some people."

Karson, the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys soccer player of the year, set a single-season school record with his 49 goals as a junior, which gave him 85 in his career, also No. 1 on the Fort Zumwalt South list. Devin Livingstone, a 2020 graduate, owned the former records of 45 and 84.

"Any player would be pretty proud of what I've accomplished over my three years of high school," Karson said. "Records are important, but winning state was more important. Winning state two times in a row would be more important than me breaking those records. Records just come with all the games I've played."

Karson had Ryley to thank for many of the nifty feeds that resulted in pivotal goals. Ryley's 24 assists topped the St. Louis area, and his final two produced goals by Karson in the Bulldogs' 3-0 victory over Cape Notre Dame in the state-championship game in Springfield.

The one time Cape Notre Dame kept Karson off the board, it was his assist that led to a second-half goal by Brendan Owens that put Fort Zumwalt South ahead 2-0. Karson's goal 23 minutes later was the clincher.

Bulldogs coach Jim Layne expects more of the same this season from the talented brothers who make a habit of creating chaos in the box.

"When you look at them, they might weigh 140 pounds soaking wet," Layne said. "But when they're out there, you couldn't tell because they are both very strong. They're extremely quick. Their first one or two steps are so explosive that even bigger kids have a hard time trying to keep them under wraps. They're two of the most technical players in St. Louis.

"When you have kids that can play that fast and are that talented with the ball on their foot, you don't need to be the biggest kid on the field to have success."

As gaudy as the Gibbs' statistics were last season, Layne senses that they're only scratching the surface. A scary thought, indeed.

"The other night, we played a little scrimmage toward the end of practice," Layne said. "You kind of step back and watch them and think, 'Wow, did that really just happen?' You think you've seen everything about them, and then you realize they have more to give. That's what you want to see out of any player."

Humble demeanors

The Gibbs brothers only cause trouble on the field, and that's within the rules. Off the pitch, they're thoughtful, unpretentious and respectful, void of braggadocio. Both credit their parents, Brandon and Jen, for the dearth of character flaws.

In the classroom, too, the siblings possess shiny statistics; both are A students who understand soccer isn't possible without studying.

"Grades are more important (than soccer) because if you have the talent on the soccer field but you don't have the grades, you're not going to get into any big schools," Ryley said. "They're not going to accept you."

Karson echoes his younger brother.

"My parents have always told me grades come first," he said. "Obviously, school comes way before anything else."

Layne is overjoyed knowing his two best players are never going to provide disruptive behavior or unnecessary drama.

"You've got two kids like this that are fantastic soccer players," he said. "One of them led the area in scoring and points almost all season long, and another one who was a freshman at that point in time was literally right behind him — and they're brothers.

"They are fantastic kids, extremely humble. When you have that, you realize the Gibbs family has done something right. When they go on to the next level, that's what college coaches want to see. They take a lot of pride in looking at the kid as an entire person and not just a player. When those two make it to the next level, they're going to check every single box."

For now, Karson and Ryley just want to be kids. They want to blend in with their teammates and friends. It's important to both of them.

"It's pretty easy to act humble every day," Karson said. "Our dad always says to be humble around everyone. Don't get too big-headed or else your teammates won't enjoy being around you. You want to have them enjoy being around you, playing with you and playing well with you. You don't want to be too egotistic or you're not going to be liked.

"Stay humble, fly under the radar and do what you do best. I like it when people want to be around me."

Ryley, despite having just one high school season under his belt, already seems enlightened about what could happen if he lets down his guard and strays from the constitution that has been sculpted by his parents.

"That's the No. 1 biggest thing: Don't let your head get too big," he said. "Always stay focused and never go out and brag to other people. That's what my dad always used to tell me. Focus on what you're doing and go game by game. It's a big motivation to be humble, to not get big-headed."

In the beginning

Brandon Gibbs was a star player at Francis Howell North and has been his sons' mentor and coach throughout their lives.

Karson remembers soccer being a part of his upbringing but doesn't recall it being force-fed to him by his parents. When the family temporarily moved to Florida, Karson said he enjoyed fishing.

"Our parents didn't burn us out on soccer," Karson said. "They let us steadily get into it, and that's why it worked out. We got stuff that a normal kid would get (for Christmas). When I was younger, I liked to fish a lot. We used to live in Florida and I would fish all the time. That was the No. 1 thing I liked to do."

But the soccer bloodlines were undeniable and powerful. Instead of fishing, Karson said he suddenly became hooked on soccer.

"It was probably when I was in first grade," he said. "I started playing club soccer pretty seriously. I remember the first game I played I scored two pretty good goals and I thought it was really, really fun doing what I was doing. That's the No. 1 thing I remember about starting out."

Karson added: "I got to be good because my dad played when he was younger. I guess genetics come into play here. You progress as you get older. He was my coach for most of my childhood."

Karson said his dad usually critiques one of Karson's games once and promptly moves on, applying the one-day-at-a-time approach that both players see as being an important element of the upcoming season.

"He's had a pretty big impact on my soccer career," Karson said of his father. "All aspects of what he does impacts what I do with soccer. We sit down and watch the Premier League on weekends, whenever it's on. And in practice, he pushes me to work harder and harder. Everything he does helps me in my soccer."

Ryley agrees "100 percent" about his dad's contributions.

"We always had those after-game talks where he really taught me what I had to do to improve. It really helped out," Ryley said. "It helped me in future games, for sure. The professionals, what we watch on TV is their movement and how I can transfer that into my game."

No in-fighting

Layne marvels at how Karson and Ryley play alongside one another without bickering at one another.

"They have never done that," Layne said. "Like any other teammate, when you get a little frustrated, you might say something from time to time a little bit louder just so that person can hear it. But it's never really negative. It's one of those, 'Hey, that should have been better,' kind of things."

Karson said having Ryley join the team last year was enjoyable.

"Winning state the first year we played together was pretty cool," Karson said. "It was a great experience. He's a player up top that can find me.

"If he wasn't playing his best, I would get a little frustrated with him because I know he can do better. Sometimes I'll tell him respectfully what to do. Other times, I'll be a little bit more angry with him."

Ryley can't imagine his freshman season going better than it did.

"Especially (winning state) with him, it's just awesome," Ryley said. "What we did last year was incredible. I thought I would fit in right away; I wasn't really nervous. I knew I had him as a backup. If I did anything wrong, he would pick me up. It was comfortable."

Ryley doesn't mind being pushed by big brother because he knows Karson's only interested in the bottom line.

"On the field, we're teammates and we have to work off each other to make each other better," Ryley said. "Outside of soccer, we're brothers."

Layne couldn't wait for Ryley to join a program which already featured Karson as a proven star. Layne, like Karson, was the older brother with Fort Zumwalt South in 1999 when Steve, a sophomore, and Tom, a freshman, were on the team.

"It was one of the coolest experiences I ever had as a player," Layne said. "To see it happen now here, and how well these two are doing, it really is neat to be a part of."

Layne is a stickler for team cohesiveness. When your top two players are brothers who are on the same page, that goal is more easily realized.

"Their chemistry is absolutely amazing," Layne said. "You can tell that they're brothers on the field — just how they kind of look towards one another. When one finishes or does something positive, the other one's the first one there to congratulate him. That's really cool."

That camaraderie exists all over the field for the experienced Bulldogs.

"A lot of these kids have played together for such a long time. That chemistry, for the most part, is across our team right now," Layne said. "They just do things instinctively and kind of know where the other one is going to be, nine times out of 10, it seems like. When you have that chemistry, only positive things are going to happen for the group."

Defensive challenges

Is there a way to take the Gibbs brothers out of the game? If there is, it hasn't yet been discovered. Karson had a goal or an assist in 24 of 27 games; Ryley had a goal or an assist in 21 games.

Opponents typically place their top defenders on each of the Gibbs brothers. An attempt to double team even one of them could be playing with fire, freeing up space for another of Zumwalt South's talented players, perhaps seniors Owens, Ryan Harvatin or Owen Casson.

"When you're keying on Ryley or keying on Karson, we have other guys on the field ... who are wide open," Layne said. "Just by doing that, it creates extra opportunities for us. When you have two high-profile scorers like this, it makes the other coach, it makes the other team, step back and try to figure out, 'OK, what do we do to try to stop these two individuals?' What happens is you forget about everybody else. Just by default, that allows for seven, eight, nine guys to get on the scoresheet before the season is over.

"What's great about (the Gibbs brothers) as well is they know their limitations. They know, 'I am being double-teamed today. I may not be the goal-scorer. We've got to find somebody else.' Those two do a really good job at finding that other individual."

Both know they will be closely shadowed this season.

"We're usually man-marked," Karson said. "Whenever one guy is following me, it can get a little annoying because they'll never get off your shoulder. If they're a good defender, they'll do their job. It's nice to have only one person, but usually the people surrounding me will close in whenever I start dribbling.

"Coaches can decide what to do with us. I guess once they figure it out, they figure it out. Most of the time, I just use my soccer speed and IQ. But if a good defender is locking you down the entire time, sometimes you switch stuff up to throw him off guard and eventually get the goal. Most of the time, I stick to what I do best."

Ryley said he can't argue with a defensive approach that has an opponent closely marking both players, seeing perhaps whether they will get flustered. Ryley can't envision that happening.

"It's our pace of play, our skills around the box and how we maneuver through everybody," Ryley said of the challenges defenders face.

When pressed about whether he or Karson can be nullified, Ryley allowed: "I'm not sure anybody can really stop it, to be honest with you."

At this point, who can disagree?

Another one on way

Fort Zumwalt South will have another Gibbs in 2026 when Chase, now entering fourth grade, arrives on scene as a freshman. Already, it's looking like soccer will be his sport.

Layne, only half-jokingly, circles the 2029 season as possibly his last at Fort Zumwalt South. It will be the end of a prosperous era of Gibbs brothers.

"His foot skills are pretty good for where he's at right now," Karson said of his youngest brother. "He's always in the basement working on them. I sleep in the basement. He hits me in the face with the soccer ball because he's down there kicking it around.

"I don't know if he knows much about soccer yet, but he knows the most about sports in the entire house. He follows football, basketball, all that stuff, more than everyone else."

Follow David Wilhelm on Twitter at @DavidMWilhelm