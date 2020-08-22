Boys soccer preview: Defending state champs De Smet, Summit hopeful late start turns into another long season

Regular-season games are scheduled in boys soccer through the end of October and the state tournament is scheduled to conclude Nov. 21.

That timetable gives St. Louis County teams the chance to catch up as they wait for the task force’s approval to play games.

“We have no real timeline, so that isn’t something I’m trying to wrap my head around,” De Smet coach Josh Klein said. “Now, we’ve got to get 100 guys ready and make them feel like they’re a part of something. We don’t know when the season will start. We don’t know when it will end, so it’s hard to stick with any firm timelines. The message is clear — kids have got to play like there’s no tomorrow. Hopefully, they can keep that sort of energy level up.”

Lefkowitz said sticking things out in the hopes of playing fall sports in the fall, instead of playing an alternative fall season in the spring that MSHSAA has offered, is Summit’s preference.

Getting in games now — no matter how brief a season — would keep players and coaches from having to make some tough decisions.