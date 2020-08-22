Boys soccer preview: Defending state champs De Smet, Summit hopeful late start turns into another long season

Brendan Schoemehl is ready for a reunion that has been 275 days in the making.
Schoemehl and his De Smet teammates are set to return to the field together in an official capacity Monday for the first time since they hoisted the Class 4 boys soccer state championship trophy in November.
Most fall athletics teams in Missouri began practices Aug. 10, but teams in the Metro Catholic Conference — including De Smet — and the St. Louis Suburban Public High School Athletic and Activities Association postponed opening workouts in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Both leagues announced earlier this week its schools could begin practices Monday in all sports.
“Even with the delay, we’re still glad to get things going,” said Schoemehl, a senior defender for the Spartans, who posted an 18-4-1 record last season and won their first state title since 2011.
“It’s going to be weird that it’s later than what we’re used to, but it’s not a disaster. We usually start off with fitness anyway, so it’s not all that different. We usually do a lot of hard running before we get into real soccer activities.”
De Smet isn’t the only defending boys soccer state champion in the area starting a couple of weeks behind schedule.
Summit, which went 29-0-1 a year ago on the way to the Class 3 championship, has been held out the last two weeks as a member of the Suburban Conference.
“The players are excited to get back on the pitch as soon as they’re able,” Falcons coach Tom Wade said. “The season will have a little inequity because (other schools) have started already and they’ll be at a different place than we are after we start. The biggest thing for the kids, though, is getting that chance to play and to see what they can do with their season.”
No restrictions have been put on athletics teams by the Missouri State High School Activities Association in regards to coronavirus, so most programs across the state have two weeks of practices and a scrimmage already under their belt.
Boys soccer teams in Missouri can begin playing games Aug. 28, but that timetable isn’t applicable to De Smet, Summit or other teams in St. Louis County.
The St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 task force’s restrictions on youth sports in the city and county don’t allow soccer teams to play against other schools at this time.
“It makes it difficult because we can’t communicate to kids and parents when we’re going to be able to start, it’s really up to the St. Louis County pandemic task force and the health department,” Summit athletics direction Mitch Lefkowitz said. “One of our goals Monday is to get engaged with our kids and to get them connected with our coaches, we feel that was important to us. Otherwise, we’re in a holding pattern and we’re just going to have to wait to see what we can do moving forward.”
Regular-season games are scheduled in boys soccer through the end of October and the state tournament is scheduled to conclude Nov. 21.
That timetable gives St. Louis County teams the chance to catch up as they wait for the task force’s approval to play games.
“We have no real timeline, so that isn’t something I’m trying to wrap my head around,” De Smet coach Josh Klein said. “Now, we’ve got to get 100 guys ready and make them feel like they’re a part of something. We don’t know when the season will start. We don’t know when it will end, so it’s hard to stick with any firm timelines. The message is clear — kids have got to play like there’s no tomorrow. Hopefully, they can keep that sort of energy level up.”
Lefkowitz said sticking things out in the hopes of playing fall sports in the fall, instead of playing an alternative fall season in the spring that MSHSAA has offered, is Summit’s preference.
Getting in games now — no matter how brief a season — would keep players and coaches from having to make some tough decisions.
“We really felt that moving forward with the fall was the best thing for our school district at this time,” Lefkowitz said. “The problem with moving to an alternative fall season is that we run into issues with coaches that coach multiple seasons. We run into issues with multi-sport athletes. We run into potential issues with kids determining whether to play with their high school team versus their club team. Based on the MSHSAA guidelines, to my understanding, if you play an alternative fall season, then you automatically default to an alternative spring season. That is something we really didn’t want to look at now because the alternative spring goes into early July.”
For Schoemehl, a holding pattern right now is better than nothing.
He and the Spartans are ready to get to work together on the practice field and hope for the best in regards to having a season this fall.
“We want to play against the best teams when they’re playing and that looks like now,” Schoemehl said. “We’re ready to get back out there and see what we can do. Guys have been out there working on their own, preparing for the season. We’ll be ready when the time comes.”
BOYS SOCCER PLAYERS TO WATCH
M: Sergio Cruz, senior, Hillsboro
A Class 3 all-region selection by the United Soccer Coaches Association, Cruz tallied a goal and six assists as the Hawks advanced to a Class 3 quarterfinal and finished 19-6-1 — 10 wins better than the previous season.
F: John Gates, senior, John Burroughs
Scored a team-high 25 goals to lead the Bombers to a third-place finish in Class 2 last season. Gates had seven game-winning goals and 18 assists as John Burroughs finished 22-2-1. An All-Metro first-team selection, Gates has 49 career goals and 38 assists.
M: Nate Grewe, junior, St. Dominic
Scored 10 goals and added four assists last season as the Crusaders reached the Class 3 quarterfinals. A Class 3 all-region selection, he notched a team-high three game-winning goals.
GK: Justin Olwig, senior, Francis Howell
In 1,315 minutes, Olwig posted a 14-3-1 record and a .97 goals-against average for the Vikings, who finished 17-5-1 and lost in the district final. He made 97 saves while allowing just 16 goals.
M: Parker Scottberg, junior, Civic Memorial
Scored 24 goals to help the Eagles soar to a 19-8 record and finish above .500 for the first time since 2011. Scottberg, who won't hit the field until the Illinois High School Association's adjusted spring season kicks off in February, added 28 assists and eight game-winning goals.
