Boys soccer quarterfinal roundup: MICDS advances to first final four

Senior forward Walter Ralph scored three goals as MICDS won 5-1 at Monett in a Class 2 boys soccer quarterfinal and advanced to its first state semifinal.

The Rams (11-3) were playing in the state postseason bracket for the first time since 1989, when they lost in a quarterfinal in their only appearance when they still were the Country Day School.

“Obviously, travel was an obstacle but we didn’t let that deter us,” Rams coach Jack Fischer said. “I was happy with how we played. We were able to shake off our bus legs and get into the game quickly. We got one in the first 10 minutes and went from there.”

The trip from the MICDS campus to the Monett campus is 257 miles.

MICDS, which also got goals from Hayden Fischer and Nick Schelle, advanced to play at Pleasant Hill (16-4-2) on Saturday in a semifinal.

Cape Notre Dame 5, Clayton 1: Sophomore Will Dodson tallied the hat trick as Cape Notre Dame rolled to victory in a Class 3 quarterfinal Tuesday at home.

Cole Bruenderman added the other two goals for the Bulldogs (15-1).

Clayton ends its season 10-8.

