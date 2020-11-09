Boys soccer quarterfinal spotlight: MICDS heads to Monett for first postseason game since back in the Country Day

“We had a pretty good stretch without Walter,” MICDS coach Jack Fischer said. “His return gives us another dynamic piece that the opposition has to think about and worry about. That only serves to free up other players. I think that’s the biggest benefit of having him back. The guys have worked really hard this season and it’s paid off.”

Ralph has four goals and two assists since his return to the Rams, who have won nine consecutive games.

MICDS is led in scoring by senior Alexander Birkel (seven goals, five assists).

Defensively, MICDS has allowed only six goals in its last nine games and has record four shutouts. Senior goalkeeper James Hammersmith who has three solo shutouts with a .94 goals against average.

“We have always been a tight group of guys and it’s been really special to do what we’ve done this year, especially with the uncertainty of playing a season,” senior defender Joe Nicpon said. “I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys to be with throughout the last four years and to win MICDS’ first district title with them has been pretty special.”

Now all the Rams have to do is make a 257-mile road trip for their first state quarterfinal in 31 years.