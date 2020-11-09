Boys soccer quarterfinal spotlight: MICDS heads to Monett for first postseason game since back in the Country Day

Walter Ralph didn't have much time to return from a knee injury he suffered in the belated MICDS boys soccer season opener Sept. 29.
But the senior forward got back on the field in about three weeks during a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic and is glad to be contributing to a historic Rams campaign.
Coming off only the second district title in program history, the Rams (10-3) play in a Class 2 quarterfinal at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Monett (16-7).
“Everyone was so supportive while I was injured and their positivity helped me stay optimistic during the recovery process,” Ralph said. “Once I recovered, we were able to quickly restore our team chemistry and I am proud to play alongside both my fellow seniors and younger teammates.”
Ralph had an assist last week as the Rams rallied for a 2-1 double overtime victory against Westminster 2-1 in the Class 2 District 3 final.
Will Ploszay scored in the final minute of regulation to force overtime and Hayden Fischer scored the game-winning goal in the second overtime period.
It's the first time MICDS won a district title since 1989, when it was still Country Day and subsequently and lost 4-0 to eventual state champ Aquinas-Mercy in a Class 1A-3A quarterfinal game at Soccer Park.
“We had a pretty good stretch without Walter,” MICDS coach Jack Fischer said. “His return gives us another dynamic piece that the opposition has to think about and worry about. That only serves to free up other players. I think that’s the biggest benefit of having him back. The guys have worked really hard this season and it’s paid off.”
Ralph has four goals and two assists since his return to the Rams, who have won nine consecutive games.
MICDS is led in scoring by senior Alexander Birkel (seven goals, five assists).
Defensively, MICDS has allowed only six goals in its last nine games and has record four shutouts. Senior goalkeeper James Hammersmith who has three solo shutouts with a .94 goals against average.
“We have always been a tight group of guys and it’s been really special to do what we’ve done this year, especially with the uncertainty of playing a season,” senior defender Joe Nicpon said. “I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys to be with throughout the last four years and to win MICDS’ first district title with them has been pretty special.”
Now all the Rams have to do is make a 257-mile road trip for their first state quarterfinal in 31 years.
Monett has won nine consecutive district titles and has two state trophies the last five seasons — Class 2 runner-up in 2016 and third place in 2018.
A victory Tuesday would earn MICDS a top-four finish for the first time in program history. The MICDS-Monett winner advances to play in a Class 2 semifinal Saturday against either Pleasant Hill (15-4-2) and Fulton (16-6).
“We’re prepared, we know they’re a talented team, any team that makes it this far in the state playoffs is a talented team,” Fischer said. “I think they’ll be a good test for us. We anticipate a very difficult game, not just because of the opponent, but the travel involved. We have every intention of going in there and putting on our best showing. We’re not taking anything for granted.”
