Boys soccer rankings - 10/1/2021
Boys soccer rankings - 10/1/2021

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/1/2021
Large schoolsLast Week
1. SLUH (12-0-2)2
2. CBC (11-1)3
3. Fort Zumwalt South (10-2-1)1
4. Mehlville (6-1)4
5. Francis Howell (10-2-1)6
6. Triad (13-0-1)7
7. Collinsville (11-3-2)8
8. Edwardsville (13-2-2)9
9. Chaminade (7-3-2)10
10. Marquette (6-2-1)5
On the bubble: Liberty (Wentzville) (9-3-2), Ladue (10-2-1), Oakville (8-2-1), Timberland (8-5), O'Fallon (10-4), Mascoutah (12-2)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/1/2021
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Dominic (11-1-2)1
2. John Burroughs (8-2-1)2
3. Althoff (14-3-1)5
4. MICDS (9-4)6
5. Westminster (10-2)7
6. Orchard Farm (10-2)3
7. Whitfield (6-2)4
8. Civic Memorial (14-2)8
9. Alton Marquette (10-6-1)10
10. Union (7-3)12
On the bubble: Affton (8-3), Clayton (5-5), Mater Dei (10-5-1), Columbia (8-6-1), St. Pius X (7-5), Carlinville (14-2), Wesclin (13-1-1), Sullivan (8-4-1), Waterloo (6-7)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked


