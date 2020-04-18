Boys soccer rankings - 4/18/2020

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 4/18/2020
|Large Schools
|Last Week
|1. Summit (29-0-1)
|1
|2. De Smet (18-4-1)
|9
|3. Webster Groves (21-7)
|7
|4. Edwardsville (22-5-1)
|4
|5. Lindbergh (17-10-1)
|NR
|6. Triad (23-3-3)
|3
|7. Kirkwood (21-5)
|10
|8. Fort Zumwalt South (25-2)
|2
|9. Francis Howell (17-5-1)
|5
|10. O'Fallon (15-5-1)
|8
|Small Schools
|Last Week
|1. Alton Marquette (19-4-5)
|2
|2. Priory (22-5)
|3
|3. John Burroughs (22-2-1)
|1
|4. Orchard Farm (22-2)
|4
|5. Waterloo (19-4-3)
|5
|6. Principia (12-11)
|NR
|7. Clayton (17-8-1)
|6
|8. Whitfield (15-5)
|7
|9. St. Mary's (14-8-1)
|8
|10. Columbia (16-5-4)
|NR
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
