Boys soccer rankings - 4/18/2020
  • 0
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 4/18/2020
Large SchoolsLast Week
1. Summit (29-0-1)1
2. De Smet (18-4-1)9
3. Webster Groves (21-7)7
4. Edwardsville (22-5-1)4
5. Lindbergh (17-10-1)NR
6. Triad (23-3-3)3
7. Kirkwood (21-5)10
8. Fort Zumwalt South (25-2)2
9. Francis Howell (17-5-1)5
10. O'Fallon (15-5-1)8
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 4/18/2020
Small SchoolsLast Week
1. Alton Marquette (19-4-5)2
2. Priory (22-5)3
3. John Burroughs (22-2-1)1
4. Orchard Farm (22-2)4
5. Waterloo (19-4-3)5
6. Principia (12-11)NR
7. Clayton (17-8-1)6
8. Whitfield (15-5)7
9. St. Mary's (14-8-1)8
10. Columbia (16-5-4)NR

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
