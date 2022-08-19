Boys soccer rankings - 8/19/2022

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/19/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. SLUH (23-2-1)
|3
|2. Chaminade (17-5-3)
|2
|3. CBC (18-6-1)
|1
|4. Fort Zumwalt South (25-3)
|4
|5. Mehlville (18-3-1)
|5
|6. Triad (25-1-1)
|6
|7. Collinsville (21-4-2)
|7
|8. Francis Howell (18-7-1)
|8
|9. Liberty (Wentzville) (17-6-2)
|9
|10. Edwardsville (15-4-3)
|10
|On the bubble: Ladue (23-7-1), Marquette (16-5-1), De Smet (12-9-1), O'Fallon (14-7), Timberland (16-9), Northwest Cedar Hill (17-8), Mascoutah (17-5-1), Seckman (17-5), Oakville (13-8-1), Ritenour (10-9)
People are also reading…
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/19/2022
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Althoff (24-5-2)
|1
|2. MICDS (15-6-1)
|2
|3. St. Dominic (16-6-2)
|3
|4. John Burroughs (18-7-1)
|4
|5. Westminster (17-6)
|5
|6. Whitfield (19-5)
|7
|7. Orchard Farm (19-4)
|6
|8. Civic Memorial (19-5)
|8
|9. Alton Marquette (11-8-1)
|9
|10. Affton (19-6)
|10
|On the bubble: Union (15-9), Mater Dei (16-6-2), Columbia (11-8-2), Carlinville (18-3), Wesclin (16-3-2), Lutheran St. Charles (22-5-1), Sullivan (11-10-1), Freeburg (13-10-1), Waterloo (9-11)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked