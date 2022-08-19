 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys soccer rankings - 8/19/2022

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/19/2022
Large schoolsLast Week
1. SLUH (23-2-1)3
2. Chaminade (17-5-3)2
3. CBC (18-6-1)1
4. Fort Zumwalt South (25-3)4
5. Mehlville (18-3-1)5
6. Triad (25-1-1)6
7. Collinsville (21-4-2)7
8. Francis Howell (18-7-1)8
9. Liberty (Wentzville) (17-6-2)9
10. Edwardsville (15-4-3)10
On the bubble: Ladue (23-7-1), Marquette (16-5-1), De Smet (12-9-1), O'Fallon (14-7), Timberland (16-9), Northwest Cedar Hill (17-8), Mascoutah (17-5-1), Seckman (17-5), Oakville (13-8-1), Ritenour (10-9)

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/19/2022
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Althoff (24-5-2)1
2. MICDS (15-6-1)2
3. St. Dominic (16-6-2)3
4. John Burroughs (18-7-1)4
5. Westminster (17-6)5
6. Whitfield (19-5)7
7. Orchard Farm (19-4)6
8. Civic Memorial (19-5)8
9. Alton Marquette (11-8-1)9
10. Affton (19-6)10
On the bubble: Union (15-9), Mater Dei (16-6-2), Columbia (11-8-2), Carlinville (18-3), Wesclin (16-3-2), Lutheran St. Charles (22-5-1), Sullivan (11-10-1), Freeburg (13-10-1), Waterloo (9-11)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
