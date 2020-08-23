 Skip to main content
Boys soccer rankings - 8/23/2020
0 comments

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/23/2020
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Summit (0-0)NR
2. De Smet (0-0)NR
3. Webster Groves (0-0)NR
4. Francis Howell (0-0)NR
5. Fort Zumwalt South (0-0)NR
6. Chaminade (0-0)NR
7. Edwardsville (0-0)NR
8. O'Fallon (0-0)NR
9. Troy Buchanan (0-0)NR
10. Hillsboro (0-0)NR
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Priory (0-0)NR
2. John Burroughs (0-0)NR
3. Orchard Farm (0-0)NR
4. Waterloo (0-0)NR
5. Whitfield (0-0)NR
6. Alton Marquette (0-0)NR
7. St. Mary's (0-0)NR
8. Columbia (0-0)NR
9. St. Dominic (0-0)NR
10. Festus (0-0)NR

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
