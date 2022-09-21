 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area boys soccer rankings, Week 5

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/21/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Collinsville (9-1-1)2
2. Ladue (8-3)1
3. Webster Groves (8-1-2)7
4. Belleville East (9-1)5
5. Francis Howell Central (7-2)4
6. CBC (6-4)10
7. De Smet (6-2)8
8. Liberty (Wentzville) (5-1-2)6
9. Vianney (7-3-1)3
10. SLUH (6-3)9
On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt North (7-2), Triad (10-2), Lafayette (7-3), Eureka (6-2), Edwardsville (9-4-1), Northwest Cedar Hill (10-1), Summit (6-4), Mascoutah (9-4), Kirkwood (5-1-1), Francis Howell North (4-2-1)

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/21/2022 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Althoff (12-1)1
2. John Burroughs (7-2-1)2
3. Bayless (9-0)5
4. Orchard Farm (7-2)6
5. Westminster (7-2-1)8
6. St. Dominic (3-4-2)3
7. Civic Memorial (11-3)4
8. Alton Marquette (6-3)7
9. Columbia (7-4)10
10. Whitfield (4-2)13
On the bubble: Clayton (4-4), St. Pius X (6-3), St. Charles West (5-3), Borgia (4-4), Priory (3-5)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
