Area boys soccer rankings, Week 5

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/21/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Collinsville (9-1-1)
|2
|2. Ladue (8-3)
|1
|3. Webster Groves (8-1-2)
|7
|4. Belleville East (9-1)
|5
|5. Francis Howell Central (7-2)
|4
|6. CBC (6-4)
|10
|7. De Smet (6-2)
|8
|8. Liberty (Wentzville) (5-1-2)
|6
|9. Vianney (7-3-1)
|3
|10. SLUH (6-3)
|9
|On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt North (7-2), Triad (10-2), Lafayette (7-3), Eureka (6-2), Edwardsville (9-4-1), Northwest Cedar Hill (10-1), Summit (6-4), Mascoutah (9-4), Kirkwood (5-1-1), Francis Howell North (4-2-1)
People are also reading…
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/21/2022
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Althoff (12-1)
|1
|2. John Burroughs (7-2-1)
|2
|3. Bayless (9-0)
|5
|4. Orchard Farm (7-2)
|6
|5. Westminster (7-2-1)
|8
|6. St. Dominic (3-4-2)
|3
|7. Civic Memorial (11-3)
|4
|8. Alton Marquette (6-3)
|7
|9. Columbia (7-4)
|10
|10. Whitfield (4-2)
|13
|On the bubble: Clayton (4-4), St. Pius X (6-3), St. Charles West (5-3), Borgia (4-4), Priory (3-5)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked