Boys soccer rankings - 9/9/2020
Boys soccer rankings - 9/9/2020

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/9/2020
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Fort Zumwalt South (4-0)5
2. Francis Howell Central (4-0)NR
3. Summit (0-0)1
4. De Smet (0-0)2
5. Francis Howell (2-1)4
6. Webster Groves (0-0)3
7. Edwardsville (0-0)7
8. Chaminade (0-0)6
9. Liberty (Wentzville) (3-0)NR
10. Northwest Cedar Hill (3-0)NR
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Dominic (2-0)9
2. Priory (0-0)1
3. John Burroughs (0-0)2
4. Orchard Farm (2-1)3
5. St. Pius X (2-0)NR
6. Waterloo (0-0)4
7. St. Mary's (0-0)7
8. Whitfield (0-0)5
9. Alton Marquette (0-0)6
10. Duchesne (2-1)NR

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

