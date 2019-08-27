Subscribe for 99¢
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/27/2019
Large SchoolssLast Week
1. CBC (0-0)NR
2. De Smet (0-0)NR
3. Vianney (0-0)NR
4. Chaminade (0-0)NR
5. Collinsville (0-1)NR
6. Fort Zumwalt South (0-0)NR
7. Webster Groves (0-0)NR
8. Edwardsville (0-0)NR
9. Francis Howell (0-0)NR
10. Parkway South (0-0)NR
Small SchoolssLast Week
1. John Burroughs (0-0)NR
2. Gibault (0-0-1)NR
3. Columbia (0-0-1)NR
4. Althoff (0-0)NR
5. Bayless (0-0)NR
6. St. Charles West (0-0)NR
7. St. Dominic (0-0)NR
8. Priory (0-0)NR
9. Gateway Legacy Christian Acade (0-0)NR
10. Father McGivney (0-0)NR

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked

