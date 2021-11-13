Boys soccer roundup: Whitfield rolls into Class 2 semifinals

Nolan Schulte scored four goals Saturday to lead Whitfield's 6-0 victory against O'Fallon Christian in a Class 2 boys soccer state quarterfinal at Whitfield.
Jimmy Milgie and Tommy Wortham scored one goal each for the Warriors (17-5), who are two victories from the eighth state championship in program history.
Whitfield advanced to face Harrisonville at 5 p.m. Friday at Soccer Park in Fenton in a state semifinal. It is the first meeting between the teams this century.
Last season, Whitfield lost in the Class 1 state final.
Jackson 1, Marquette 0: Mason Grindstaff scored a golden goal in the final minute of the first overtime period as defending state champion Jackson won at home against Marquette in a Class 4 quarterfinal.
The Mustangs (16-5-1) were seeking their first state semifinal appearance since 2005, when they finished fourth in Class 3.
Jackson (18-7-2) advanced to play Blue Springs (15-8) in a Class 4 semifinal at 4 p.m. Friday at Soccer Park.
St. Pius X 7, Brentwood 1: The Lancers rolled in their Class 1 quarterfinal and advanced to their first state final four since finishing third in 2011.
In the Class 1 semifinals, St. Pius (16-6) will face Fair Grove at 10 a.m. Friday at Soccer Park.
No statistics were reported from Saturday's quarterfinal.
Lutheran St. Charles 2, Borgia 1 (PKs): The Cougars pulled out a home victory via a penalty-kick tiebreaker against their Archdiocesan Athletics Association rival in a Class 1 quarterfinal and advanced to the state semifinals for the first time.
The teams were tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, and the Cougars won the tiebreaker by a 3-1 margin.
Lutheran St. Charles (20-5-1), which is on a 13-game unbeaten streak, advanced to play Maryville (15-5-1) at noon Friday at Soccer Park in a semifinal. Like Lutheran St. Charles, Maryville has never advanced to the semifinals.
No statistics were reported from Saturday's quarterfinal.