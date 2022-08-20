Boys soccer season preview spotlight: John Burroughs ready to take another crack in Class 4

John Burroughs’ exhilarating drive through the 2021 postseason eventually ran into a roadblock.

But the Bombers enjoyed the ride.

Burroughs rattled off victories over Pattonville, Chaminade, St. Louis University High and Liberty to reach the semifinals of the Class 4 state tournament.

A 2-1 loss to eventual champion Rockhurst burst the Bombers’ balloon before they rebounded with a 3-2 decision over Blue Springs in the third-place game.

“I would liken it to the soccer version of ‘Hoosiers,’ ” 15th-year Burroughs coach Alan Trzecki said, referring to the 1986 movie about a small-town Indiana basketball team that overcomes long odds to win the state tournament. “That’s what comes to mind when I think back about the postseason run.”

The Bombers were playing in Class 4 for the second consecutive season after winning the Class 2 state championship in 2018 and placing third in 2019.

Burroughs’ enrollment still falls between 349 and 667, which would place it in Class 2. But the Bombers are playing up because of the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s “championship factor” that moves teams into higher classifications following postseason success.

Certainly, Burroughs isn’t intimidated by the big-school competition. Its 1-0 victory at SLUH in the district championship game was stirring. Then came a 2-0 win over visiting Liberty in the state quarterfinals where the Bombers’ goalkeepers, starter Tucker Desloge and backup Tim Nash, saved three penalty kicks.

“We’re still talking about that in practice to this day,” said Desloge, who returns for his senior season. “There were 2,000 fans in the stands. We had teachers coming up to sit with us at lunch (the next week), talking about that game. That was a whole new experience because of what we were able to do.”

Trzecki lived it, too.

“I was really happy for our boys, for our community,” he said of the success that peaked with the victories against SLUH and Liberty. “By that time, we had caught the attention of alums, and not just alums of the soccer program, but alums of the school that knew the history of maybe what they lived through as a football player or whatever. They knew the relevance of those wins.”

Trzecki doesn’t foresee Burroughs returning to a lower class in the immediate future. Even if it does, the goal remains the same every year.

“If we keep earning points (in the championship factor), we’re probably never going back,” Trzecki said. “I’ve been coaching over 30 years. No run is ever easy; it doesn’t matter which class you’re in. We suffered discouragement in the postseason when we were a favorite team to win, so I know how it feels like when the shoe’s on the other foot.

“I definitely empathize with SLUH. Their community and their alums looked at that team (last year), and the success they had on the season, and they were all like, ‘This is our year.’ I’m sure that was a painful day for them. It’s the celebration of victory and the anguish of defeat.”

Burroughs (18-7-1) would love to take the next step and land an upper-class championship. The pieces could be in place, as Desloge returns along with senior forwards Akil Dickerson and Tyler Rush, senior midfielders Connor Kaplan, Patrick Bloomquist and Luca Andrews, and senior center back Finley Desai. Senior defender Nikhil Morgan rejoins the team after two years of club soccer.

The speedy Dickerson, who had 13 goals and nine assists, is the top returning scorer. His second-half goal was the difference in the district win over SLUH, which outshot Burroughs 19-4 but was unable to solve Desloge.

“Akil is going to draw a lot of attention,” Trzecki said.

Dickerson, who also scored a goal against Liberty, predicts Burroughs’ offensive balance means he won’t have to carry the load. But he’s prepared for anything.

“I don’t feel a lot of pressure at all,” Dickerson said. “I feel like I’m going to have a really good supporting cast. Patrick Bloomquist is looking excellent (at midfield). Same thing with Connor Kaplan and Luca Andrews. My fellow forwards, Tyler Rush and (sophomore) Aidan Davis, are looking really good. They’re going to get in behind and put pressure on the defense.”

That’s Dickerson’s specialty as he breaks down opposing wingbacks.

“You’re not going to beat them every time, but you can’t be scared to take them on,” Dickerson said. “I rely on my speed a lot. During the offseason, I tried to become a more technical player — be able to get past people even if there’s not enough space to get in behind them. But if I have to, I always go back on (speed). I was gifted with it and might as well use it.”

Trzecki hopes the Bombers can be sharper in the regular season and build momentum, rather than struggle at times and catch fire at the end. Burroughs’ offense didn’t always click in the early to middle part of last season, and its defense would occasionally allow a soft goal.

“We had a lot of suffering that went on early in the season,” Trzecki said. “We were losing games because we were conceding late goals or making some mistakes. Every time that happened, we kept saying we had to learn from it, grow from it and make the corrections, and at some point it would pay us back.

“Last year taught us how strong belief can work in your favor. We suffered some losses because of some errors that happened at the end of games. Some were self-inflicted, others were just making mistakes. Had we not grown from that and continued to be discouraged by it … We had to keep staying positive.”

Desloge, also the placekicker on Burroughs’ football team, posted 13 shutouts, 109 saves and a 0.84 goals against average last season. He recorded a career-best 12 saves against SLUH. Toward the end of the season, Bombers fans yelled “Stonewalled!” every time Desloge made one of his athletic saves.

“You know it’s a good day when I start hearing those chants because that means the ball’s not in the back of our goal,” Desloge said. “Those fans last year were crazy, especially during the playoff run.”

Desloge is ready for more of the same.

“We’re really excited about this year, but we want to take it game by game,” Desloge said. “That’s what got us (to state) last year. I think if we take it game by game, week by week, we’ll be prepared when playoffs come again. I don’t think there can be (a letdown). With that mindset, only good things can happen.”

It sounds like Trzecki’s message is resonating with the players. His preferred approach is for them to enjoy the process and the daily grind of the season.

“Where we’re at is trying to build right relationships within our team — and develop the speed of play that’s going to get us comfortable when we expand and play in a bigger space,” Trzecki said. “Really, everything is geared toward the relational part, them becoming tighter.