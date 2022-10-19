Boys soccer spotlight: Fort Zumwalt East enjoying memorable season, one goal at a time

The Fort Zumwalt East boys soccer team is looking forward to more accomplishments after clinching its first Gateway Athletic Conference Central Division championship.

The Lions earned the title Thursday with a 1-0 victory at Holt — setting a school record with its 11th consecutive win in the process. They have been in the conference since 2008.

“It was a big deal to put ourselves in a position to be there at the end of the season,” said Lions coach Nolan Wesche, whose team’s trip to the top included a 3-0 victory at Fort Zumwalt South that ended a 24-match losing streak against the Bulldogs.

“We won our first district title two years ago with these juniors and seniors that are now playing important roles,” Wesche said. “They were playing supporting roles then, so we knew we had the makings of what could become a solid team. We knew there was an opportunity for this group to do something special in the league. You need a little luck, the right attitude and guys pulling the rope in the same direction to make it happen.”

A one-match-at-a-time approach to the regular season, which still has three remaining games, discourages Fort Zumwalt East from looking too far ahead.

But certainly, after what has transpired in the last five-plus weeks, the Lions know they could be a factor in Class 3 District 4, where they will be joined by Fort Zumwalt South, Holt, Hannibal, Lutheran St. Charles, McCluer North, North Point and Warrenton. Fort Zumwalt South repeated as the Class 3 state champion last season, while Lutheran St. Charles caught fire and won the Class 1 state title. Hannibal, meanwhile, is 17-5.

“Our district is very open for any of three or four teams,” said Wesche, in his fourth season as head coach and 15th in the program. “I don’t think there is a favorite. We’ll probably be the No. 1 seed based on our body of work thus far, but to me, that doesn’t mean a whole lot. Any of the top four teams have a good opportunity and probably feel pretty good about their chances to get through to the quarterfinals. That’s what makes it fun.”

The Lions (13-4 overall, 8-2 in the GAC), whose winning streak was snapped Tuesday night with a 2-1 loss on the road against Liberty in their conference finale, dropped three of their first five games this season after finishing 15-8 last year. They lost just six players to graduation, so hopes were high during preseason workouts.

Then came the sputtering start. Losses to Webster Groves, Fort Zumwalt South and Francis Howell Central were sprinkled in with wins over Parkway West and North Point.

Senior defender Holden Kocher, a three-year starter and team captain, wasn’t worried.

“I was thinking we were still OK because throughout the whole summer, I saw there was talent in the group,” Kocher said. “I wasn’t going to give up after a couple of games. Obviously, we turned it around. We watched a lot of film, we trained hard and we got back on the path that we wanted to be on.”

That path appears to be heading in the right direction.

The Lions feature a steel-wall defense, composed of Kocher, juniors Donovan West and Jacob Podmore and senior Colin Roemerman, that has permitted 20 goals. They have a goalie, junior Carlos Pulido, who makes acrobatic saves. And they have an offense, led by juniors Scotty Porter and Nathan Massey, that spreads the wealth.

“Carlos Pulido is as good (a goalie) as I’ve seen,” Wesche said. “His reflexes, athleticism and decision-making are all first-class. The guys really want to play in front of him. His communication and distribution are great. He’s a little smaller (5-foot-8) than what your prototypical goalkeeper is. He’s not 6-4, but he’s as good as they come.”

Wesche also is bullish on his back line.

“We have one of the better central defender pairings in the area with Kocher and Jacob Podmore,” he said. “They’re both poised and technically skilled. They’re excellent tacklers and read the game well. They make good decisions.

“Donovan West, our (right) outside back, on a given night is the best athlete on the field. He has tremendous pace and balance, and he flights the ball extremely well. He’s probably one of the best outside backs in the state. Colin Roemerman, the last two years, has played every position but goalkeeper. He’s found a home as an outside left back for us.”

West is proud of what the defense has accomplished.

“We have seven (shutouts), so we’re doing really well in the back and our forwards and midfielders are working together,” West said. “We go into every game expecting to win because of how well we’ve been playing so far this season. We have a ‘Man of the Match’ (after every game), and it seems like everyone on the team has gotten a ‘Man of the Match.’ It goes to show that everyone is ready to step up whenever.”

Porter (10 goals, five assists) and Massey (eight goals, 11 assists) are wing forwards surrounding freshman Owen Podmore (six goals, two assists). The midfield is anchored by seniors Dare Riazi (five goals, three assists) and Mike Boyle (two assists) and sophomore Kasen Aldridge (one goal, six assists). West (four goals, three assists) and Kocher (three goals, one assist) also get involved in the offense on restarts.

“We’re not a team that’s going to be able to keep possession of the ball 65 percent of the game,” Wesche said. “If the possession is even, we’re probably doing really well in the game. We play pretty direct in wide spaces and try to capitalize quickly.”

Porter scored the conference-clinching goal against Holt, with an assist from West. Pulido and the defense did the rest, making for a memorable night.

“The bus ride back (to school) was a lot of fun,” Kocher recalled. “All the friends I’ve grown up with and played with for such a long time … Being able to celebrate that accomplishment was a lot of fun. (The driver) loved all the energy on the bus.”

Wesche compliments his players for always bringing energy, whether it be for training sessions or games. The Lions have stayed healthy this season, too, and Wesche believes the 45 minutes they spend practicing Yoga each Wednesday has been a benefit.

The players and coaching staff meet in a dark or dimly lit room and follow a YouTube video. The objective, Wesche said, is to prevent “soft tissue” injuries, those involving muscles, ligament and tendons.

“You’re going to get (injuries to) the knees and ankles. Those are unavoidable,” Wesche said. “But the soft tissue stuff, we try to make that a focus and priority to navigate the rigors of the season.

“I don’t know how much (Yoga) helps vs. eating right, sleep and nutrition. I don’t think it makes a huge difference, but it’s helpful to build recovery, have good habits and make sure guys are stretching. We feel like we’re being proactive about it. We thought it would be a good way to build in some rest and recovery and still have the guys together.”

Fort Zumwalt East’s remaining games are Thursday at St. Charles West, Oct. 25 at Orchard Farm and Oct. 27 at Parkway North. Then comes the challenge of the district playoffs. Eventually, the Lions will turn their attention to their larger objectives.

“We haven’t taken a step back and looked at the complete picture,” Wesche said. “We try to stay in the moment and focus on the nuts and bolts of each night and each match. We’re focused on the process instead of taking more of a wider view. When you lose focus and start looking at bigger things, it’s easy to have a dip in form and not bring your best that night against that opponent.”

West doesn’t mind a quick peek into the future.