Boys soccer spotlight: Infusion of youth has Collinsville dreaming big as playoffs begin

"The bench exploded," Lugge said. "Everybody was so happy for him. That typifies the year."

There have been many other highlights, of course, including a 3-2 win at Edwardsville on Sept. 21 in which Bode, Mahat and Wade scored goals. It was Collinsville's first victory at Edwardsville since Sept. 25, 2008.

Crowder, meanwhile, had a penalty kick in the Kahoks' season opener that salvaged a 1-all tie against Triad, a Class 2A state-champion contender. Crowder ranks third on the team with seven goals, behind Reiniger (17) and Wade (eight), and he is one of 19 players who have scored.

"It's been an awesome experience," said Crowder, who remained upbeat after nine games even when Collinsville was a pedestrian 4-3-2. "I believed in us pretty much from the get-go. We started out slow, but when we started winning, we started scoring (more) goals and moving the ball well. We've figured out how to play. We have a good defense, a good center mid and players who can put it in the back of the net."

Mahat is a part of the midfield mix that has been instrumental in the Kahoks boosting their scoring output. Collinsville had 11 goals in its first seven games, but during its winning streak that began Sept. 15, it has outscored foes 48-9.