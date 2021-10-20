Boys soccer spotlight: Saladin helps spark SLUH's memorable season

Saladin had one goal, a penalty kick, but Van Bree had two and Cooney and junior midfielder Lucas Hammond had one apiece. Assists came from Locker, Ferrara and Cooney.

"I was on an island with (CBC defender) Alex Peters all game, and we still put four more goals past them that didn't come from me," Saladin said. "It's nice if I'm out of the game or if someone like Grant's out of the game or Tyler's out of the game or Johnnie's out of the game, we've still got four or five other guys who can put the ball in the back of the net. We're a multi-dimensional team. We can hit you from anywhere."

Saladin said the first victory over CBC was probably the happiest moment he's had on the field with his teammates.

"For sure," he said. "Johnnie has been one of my best friends in high school. If anyone was going to score that goal, I would have wanted it to be him. So yeah, I was super happy for him and super happy for the team after that."

SLUH's only loss of the season came 1-0 on Oct. 5 against visiting Chaminade on Oct. 5. A 2-all tie in the season opener at Marquette is the only other blemish on the Junior Billikens' season.