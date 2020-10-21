Boys soccer spotlight: St. Charles' Russell is true to his school

There’s no question Ryan Russell bleeds blue and white. And not just on the soccer field.

The senior midfielder for the St. Charles High boys soccer team feels a deep-rooted passion for his program, of course. But he also is a big fan of all things the school has to offer, especially rooting on the other Pirates’ athletic programs.

He said the bonds formed over cheering on his contemporaries has made the school of 840 students a better place.

“I love watching volleyball, softball and all the other sports,” Russell said. “I feel a lot better when there’s people at our games because I know we all like the support. I figure they would like it, too. We’re all pretty close. I think what we have is a lot better than going to a school of 1,500 people. You know everybody here — everybody is everybody’s friend. It’s just way easier to get to know other people. It’s great.”

Those around Russell fully understand his impact on the team and the school.

Pirates senior defender Jack Walker said Russell is the perfect ambassador for the boys soccer program and school.