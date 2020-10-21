Boys soccer spotlight: St. Charles' Russell is true to his school

There’s no question Ryan Russell bleeds blue and white. And not just on the soccer field.
The senior midfielder for the St. Charles High boys soccer team feels a deep-rooted passion for his program, of course. But he also is a big fan of all things the school has to offer, especially rooting on the other Pirates’ athletic programs.
He said the bonds formed over cheering on his contemporaries has made the school of 840 students a better place.
“I love watching volleyball, softball and all the other sports,” Russell said. “I feel a lot better when there’s people at our games because I know we all like the support. I figure they would like it, too. We’re all pretty close. I think what we have is a lot better than going to a school of 1,500 people. You know everybody here — everybody is everybody’s friend. It’s just way easier to get to know other people. It’s great.”
Those around Russell fully understand his impact on the team and the school.
Pirates senior defender Jack Walker said Russell is the perfect ambassador for the boys soccer program and school.
“Ryan always supports the teams at SCHS,” Walker said. “He brings energy to the games and is positive and respectful to teammates and opposing teams. He always is wearing school gear, represents us well and is an all-around good dude.”
Russell has been a very good soccer player, too.
He leads the Pirates (10-4, No. 5 in STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings) in both goals with 14 and assists with nine.
The Pirates have won nine of their last 11 games since a 1-2 start.
“I’ve worked so hard to improve with my speed and my ability,” Russell said. “Having good players around you also makes you a better player and we’ve all worked hard to be better. A big part of our success has been our senior leadership and I do feel great about being a part of that.”
The Pirates are assured of their first winning season since 2016 and are one victory away from winning the GAC North title.
St. Charles coach Todd Rakonick said Russell’s presence has been a big part of that effort.
“Ryan is a very impactful player,” Rakonick said. “He’s a hard worker who has been with the program for four years and he’s come a long way. He leads by example. He leaves everything on the field. He’s so encouraging to other players and it’s more than just about playing the game. He’s really just taken off, both as a player and a person. His game, his leadership, his dedication, all of it have just taken off.”
