Boys soccer state championship spotlight: Bhat has been part of Orchard Farm's journey each step of the way

He watched intently from the sidelines as the first-year Eagles struggled to a 2-18 record in 2016. They were outscored 64-18 and took plenty of lumps along the way that debut season.

But the lessons Bhat learned helped turn him into the player he is today.

Plus, he enjoyed the camaraderie and the feel of being part of something new.

"I got to kick the ball around in practice and watch what everyone else did," Bhat said. "It was fun."

Bhat was champing at the bit to get out on the pitch as an eighth-grader. Watching the team lose on a regular basis made him want to help out the next year even more.

"I’d tell myself that if I worked hard and kept learning, I'd be able to help us be better once I got out there," he said.

That plan worked to perfection.

Bhat bolted onto the scene as a freshman with a team-high 11 goals. He banded with current senior teammate Ethan Bromaghim to bring the program to respectability with an 11-10-1 mark.

And that was just the beginning.

"Right then we knew we could have something special the next few years," Bhat said.