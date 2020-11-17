Boys soccer state championship spotlight: Jellinek, Walsh at center of Zumwalt South's run to Class 3 final

Each step of the way, Zumwalt South’s center backs have passed the test.

“Our chemistry is very good with each other,” Jellinek said. “It’s almost our third year of playing defense together. We’ve felt each other out and know how each other plays. It’s pretty simple to figure out how we’ll do. We’ve both been coached by similar coaching staffs and have been raised on the same way of soccer. Our play styles are very unique but also very alike. We feed off of each other and that really helps on the field.”

The last hurdle to another title for Zumwalt South is knocking off Cape Notre Dame, which is back in the state final for the first time since 2007.

That was the last of three state titles for Notre Dame, the previous two coming in 2002 and 2006.

“Everyone has sacrificed so much throughout the year and we’ve worked hard and stayed healthy,” Walsh said. “We know what we have to do and we have a few kids who have been here before and know what it takes to win this. We’re going to give it everything we have and play as a team to try and beat a very good opponent.”

