Boys soccer state championship spotlight: MICDS midfielder Fischer leans on family ties

Hayden Fischer has scored eight goals this season, which ties him with Walter Ralph for the MICDS team lead, and has a team-high nine assists.

Hayden’s contributions have been vital to the Rams’ historic run. Just ask another Fischer — Rams coach Jack Fischer, who is not related to the family.

“The best way to describe him is that he is our linchpin that links the attack to the defense,” Jack Fischer said. “He came in as a freshman and his soccer savvy and skill really was so evident right away. It took his freshman year to catch up physically, but it was clear to me that he had the most raw talent of just about anybody in our program. He’s super creative and he sees things that legitimately a lot of players can’t see.”

Hayden Fischer scored the game-winning goal Nov. 4 in double overtime that lifted MICDS to a 2-1 victory against Metro League rival Westminster.

Fischer has scored in three consecutive games, one goal each in quarterfinal and semifinal victories at Monett and Pleasant Hill. He also had four assists in those games.

“Like everyone else, I have my role to play,” Fischer said. “Sometimes, I need to score and sometimes I need to pass the ball. It helps that I have a lot of great guys around me, whatever I need to do, that’s what I do.”