Boys soccer state championship spotlight: Nicholson brothers enjoy run to Class 4 final together with St. Dominic

During the up-and-down season, Nicholson posted a 6-12 record with a 1.95 goals against average.

As a sophomore, Nicholson posted a 4-2 record in his first season with St. Dominic while playing behind seniors Ryan Box and Mason Clynes. Nicholson is one of six players this season from the 2018 varsity roster and paid tribute to the leaders from that team.

“They kept us motivated and got us ready to go for when it would be our turn,” the senior goalkeeper said.

Nicholson’s turn has come in just about every St. Dominic game this season, and especially last week in a 2-1 quarterfinal victory against his former classmates at De Smet.

St. Dominic’s lone loss this season was a 1-0 setback Oct. 20 at De Smet, but the second meeting went the other way in a penalty-kick tiebreaker — thanks to a Nicholson save in the sixth round after the first 10 shooters converted.

“I know a lot of the guys over there and have a bunch of friends there,” Nicholson said. “It really meant a lot to play that game and come away with a win in a time that really mattered with these guys I consider to be my brothers. It was just an awesome feeling. We’ve all worked so hard, so to get that win and to get this chance to keep playing was huge. All love for De Smet, though.”