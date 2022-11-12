Boys soccer state quarterfinal roundup: Webster Groves marches into Class 3 semifinals

Webster Groves, one of the most consistent boys soccer teams in St. Louis during the season, took another big step toward its ultimate goal Saturday as it blanked visiting Cape Notre Dame 4-0 in the quarterfinals of the Class 3 boys state soccer tournament.

The Statesmen (19-3-3) received goals from seniors Habi Baker, Jack Lewis and Jamieson Peplow along with freshman Jake Clifton. Senior Luca Zarkey had the shutout in goal, Jack Lewis and Jamieson Peplow and a shutout in goal from Luca Zarkey, recording six saves.

Since losing to Clayton and tying Ladue in their final two regular-season games, the Statesmen have bagged four shutout wins and outscored their foes 20-0.

Webster Groves will play defending Class 2 state champion Whitfield (19-3) in the semifinals of the tournament at 11 a.m. Friday at Soccer Park in Fenton. The Statesmen are seeking their first state title since 2015 when they defeated St. Dominic in Class 3. They placed third in 2019 and second in 2018, both in Class 3.

Orchard Farm 3, Helias 1: The Eagles continued their late-season surge as they made the 122-mile trip to Helias and earned a berth in the semifinals of the Class 2 state tournament.

Orchard Farm (20-5) will tackle Saxony Lutheran (15-9) at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Soccer Park. The Eagles were runners-up in the 2020 state tournament, falling to MICDS in the title game.

DuBourg 3, Brentwood 0: The Cavaliers erupted for three first-half goals to remove all drama about the outcome.

Goal-scorers for DuBourg (14-11) were Austin Bergmann, Owen Reynolds and Mateo Switzer. The Cavaliers will play Borgia (13-9) in the semifinals of the Class 1 state tournament at 10 a.m. Friday at Soccer Park.

Brentwood finished 14-8.

Borgia 7, Duchesne 0: The Knights ran to a one-sided triumph that featured two goals apiece from juniors Tyler Kromer and Adam Rickman. Freshman Landon Apprill, sophomore Hunter Reinberg and senior Andrew Wolff also produced goals for Borgia, while junior Anthony Strohmeyer had two assists.

Borgia defeated DuBourg, its semifinal foe Friday, 4-2 on Oct. 24 at DuBourg.

Duchesne finished 10-18.

Saxony Lutheran 1, Principia 0: The Crusaders got a first-half goal and made it hold up in their Class 1 quarterfinal triumph at Principia, which finished 11-11.