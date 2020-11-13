Boys soccer state semifinal spotlight: Milgie helps run show as Whitfield aims for return to prominence

Jimmy Milgie likes to run — and he likes to think.

Whether it’s on the soccer pitch, the track or just in training, the junior forward for the Whitfield boys soccer team likes to get lost in his work both with body and mind.

“It tires me, I can’t lie, but I really like the feeling,” Milgie said. “I know that if I am (tired) then I’ve worked my hardest to be better, to do what I can to be ready. You always have to think about what your opponent is doing. I know that if you’re not out there working to get better, then your opponent is getting better than you are. Winning doesn’t just begin on the field. Training and getting ready to win are so important. You can’t just show up.”

Milgie said one source of comfort is that, even though he knows very little about Lone Jack (14-4-2), Whitfield’s opponent in a 3 p.m. Class 1 semifinal in the town southeast of Kansas City, he knows what Whitfield is capable of and that’s what matters.

The Warriors will be ready, he said.

After all, Whitfield has faced its share of adversity this shortened season — from first getting to play to being successful and getting through to the state semifinals for the first time since the program won the Class 1 title in 2010.