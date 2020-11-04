Bromaghim overcomes PK miss with brace to lead Orchard Farm to district crown

But it was Bromaghim's ability to bounce back that helped turn the match in his team's favor.

"He wasn't happy," Orchard Farm coach Brandon Cox said. "And he was due to break out."

Bromaghim did not score in an 8-0 semifinal-round win over Duchesne on Monday. He hit both a post and a crossbar.

That put him in a sour mood to start with and missing the PK didn't help.

"I was determined to go out and make something happen," he said.

Bromaghim's teammates had a feeling he was due for a breakout performance.

"He prides himself on his PKs," Bhat said. "The goalie just got the better of him this time. But that's how Ethan is, when he misses he comes right back and gets one, then another one, then another one."

Bhat actually got the roll started with a blast from inside the box off a pass from Caden Lucido in the ninth minute.

Bromaghim then followed with his two-goal blitz to give him 20 tallies on the season. The first came 19 seconds after Bhat's goal and he capped off the run with a drive from 25 yards out for a 3-0 lead.

The outburst took 4:04 and changed the entire complexion of the match.