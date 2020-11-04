Bromaghim overcomes PK miss with brace to lead Orchard Farm to district crown

ST. CHARLES — Orchard Farm senior Ethan Bromaghim didn't know how to react.
The high-scoring forward missed the first penalty kick "of my whole life" in the opening half of the Class 2 District 2 boys soccer final against O'Fallon Christian on Wednesday night.
"I was just stunned," he said. "Never happened to me before."
Bromaghim found the perfect remedy for his surprising miscue.
Just over three minutes later, he shook off the rare mistake by scoring twice in a span of 2 minutes 45 seconds to kick-start Orchard Farm to a 4-0 win in the battle of Eagles at St. Charles West High.
Orchard Farm (15-2), which has won its last eight matches by a combined 44-2, will host St. Mary's (6-3) in a quarterfinal contest on Tuesday.
Bromaghim appeared properly motivated after O'Fallon Christian goalkeeper Charlie McKeon robbed him on the PK with a nifty diving save.
"It was a moment that I never wanted to happen — ever," Bromaghim said. "It really made me mad and got me vested in the game."
Orchard Farm senior Michael Bhat also scored twice and freshman keeper Logan Hazel posted his eighth clean sheet of the campaign as the Eagles captured their second successive district title in the short five-year history of the program.
But it was Bromaghim's ability to bounce back that helped turn the match in his team's favor.
"He wasn't happy," Orchard Farm coach Brandon Cox said. "And he was due to break out."
Bromaghim did not score in an 8-0 semifinal-round win over Duchesne on Monday. He hit both a post and a crossbar.
That put him in a sour mood to start with and missing the PK didn't help.
"I was determined to go out and make something happen," he said.
Bromaghim's teammates had a feeling he was due for a breakout performance.
"He prides himself on his PKs," Bhat said. "The goalie just got the better of him this time. But that's how Ethan is, when he misses he comes right back and gets one, then another one, then another one."
Bhat actually got the roll started with a blast from inside the box off a pass from Caden Lucido in the ninth minute.
Bromaghim then followed with his two-goal blitz to give him 20 tallies on the season. The first came 19 seconds after Bhat's goal and he capped off the run with a drive from 25 yards out for a 3-0 lead.
The outburst took 4:04 and changed the entire complexion of the match.
"It was one of those games where we lost our heads," O'Fallon Christian coach Blake Smith said. "They're a good team and they took advantage of our mistakes."
Orchard Farm cruised the rest of the way. Bhat added his team-best 25th marker in the 76th minute.
"We moved the ball really well against a quality team," Cox said.
A.J. Taylor and Robert Pauly added assists for the winners.
The Orchard Farm program has come along way since its initial 2-18 season in 2016. Last year's team claimed its first district title before losing to Priory 3-0 in the sectional round.
This time around, Cox feels his group is better suited for a deep run.
"(Bromaghim) is a man on a mission," he said. "He's doing some amazing things out there and when he does that, we can be tough to beat."
Orchard Farm defeats OFallon Christian in soccer playoff game
