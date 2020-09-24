Bromaghim scores a pair as Orchard Farm tops Duchesne

ST. CHARLES — Orchard Farm's Ethan Bromaghim is doing everything he can to get noticed by a college program.
Coming off a junior season in which he led the state in assists with 35, he leads the St. Louis area this season with nine assists.
Bromaghim shifted gears Thursday and scored a pair of goals in Orchard Farm’s 3-1 nonconference boys soccer win over visiting Duchesne. The tallies give him seven goals for the year, good enough to be in the top 15 in the area.
Assists, goals, whatever it takes to turn the right heads at the next level.
“Once I step over this line, my thoughts turn to how can I win this game,” Bromaghim said. “Tonight, I will go home, though, and look at more (recruiting) stuff. Soccer is 24-7. We go to a small school and it’s not like college coaches are going to come to watch us as they would for a De Smet or a CBC. I’ve tried to make a point over these four years to make some noise and it’s happened a few times.”
Bromaghim made his share of noise with goals in the 22nd and 34th minutes to push the Eagles (6-1, No. 4 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings) to a lead they didn't relinquish.
Orchard Farm coach Brandon Cox said the duality in Bromaghim’s game makes him a bona fide talent at any level.
“He can score. He can find the net and he can strike really fast,” Cox said. “The threat is that he’s going to score, but if a defender steps to him, then he will find the open guy.”
Freshman midfielder Aidan Dietiker scored for Duchesne (3-5) to trim Orchard Farm's lead to 2-1 with 31 minutes left to play, but Orchard Farm answered when senior forward Michael Bhat scored his 10th goal of the season with 25 minutes left.
Bromaghim earned his 10th assist of the season on Bhat's finish while Bhat assisted on each of Bromaghim's goals.
In the first 10 minutes, Duchesne had a series of chances. Most notably was a ball by Dietiker that slid just wide of the left post on a chance on the Orchard Farm net.
“Once the first one went, the floodgates opened,” Duchesne coach Pat Turner said. “They’re a tough team to stop with a lot of weapons spread throughout the field. We've got a lot to work on, we also need to finish our chances. We could have made it a little better game. We get one of those early on, it’s a different game. They move the ball well and they exploited our weaknesses.”
Freshman Logan Hazel earned the win in goal for the Eagles. The win pushed Hazel’s record to a perfect 5-0.
Bromaghim said he’s really excited to see the younger players on the team succeed.
“People are starting to notice us,” Bromaghim said. “I don’t want to just set up myself, though. You saw (midfielder) Bobby (Pauly) out there. He’s a sophomore. He’s a stud. I want to make sure I can set myself and my teammates up. If we can keep putting up numbers like 22-2 like we did last year, I think we can become one of those schools where colleges know to come in and look for players.”
The win likely had an extra bit of importance to it as both teams will participate in the Class 2 District 2 tournament.
"It's always great to get a win, no matter against who," Cox said. "But, yes, this is (a district opponent), so this could help out even more in the long run."
