Bromaghim scores a pair as Orchard Farm tops Duchesne

“He can score. He can find the net and he can strike really fast,” Cox said. “The threat is that he’s going to score, but if a defender steps to him, then he will find the open guy.”

Freshman midfielder Aidan Dietiker scored for Duchesne (3-5) to trim Orchard Farm's lead to 2-1 with 31 minutes left to play, but Orchard Farm answered when senior forward Michael Bhat scored his 10th goal of the season with 25 minutes left.

Bromaghim earned his 10th assist of the season on Bhat's finish while Bhat assisted on each of Bromaghim's goals.

In the first 10 minutes, Duchesne had a series of chances. Most notably was a ball by Dietiker that slid just wide of the left post on a chance on the Orchard Farm net.

“Once the first one went, the floodgates opened,” Duchesne coach Pat Turner said. “They’re a tough team to stop with a lot of weapons spread throughout the field. We've got a lot to work on, we also need to finish our chances. We could have made it a little better game. We get one of those early on, it’s a different game. They move the ball well and they exploited our weaknesses.”

Freshman Logan Hazel earned the win in goal for the Eagles. The win pushed Hazel’s record to a perfect 5-0.