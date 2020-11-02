Brophy, Mrazik send Fort Zumwalt East past St. Charles in overtime

Mrazik said that with the number of chances both he and his teammates had towards the end of regulation and in overtime, good things were bound to happen.

“Us getting more shots just motivates us to keep going harder,” Mrazik said. “We know if we can keep it up, we’re going to be putting one in the back of the net soon.”

East coach Nolan Wesche said that the Lions, as a team, did that was necessary to be in position to win.

Mrazik took care of that, he said.

“You know when you have a lot of play like that, you just want to take the chances when they fall to you,” Wesche said. “We missed chances in the second half. We were just hoping we’d be able to get numbers behind the ball. We were looking for something a little more clinical, a combination around the 18 (yard box). Dom just wanted it at the end, he just willed it into the box.”

St. Charles (11-7, No. 5 in the STLhighschoolsports.com) had a share of chances as sophomore forward Yidenpen Bayili was all over the offensive end of the pitch and had a share of near misses.

Pirates coach Todd Rakonick said that he was pleased with the effort put in by the entire squad in the defeat.