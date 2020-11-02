Brophy, Mrazik send Fort Zumwalt East past St. Charles in overtime

ST. PETERS — The Fort Zumwalt East boys soccer team, which has been playing varsity soccer since 2008, still is seeking the first district title in program history.
That dream is one victory away for the Lions after they beat St. Charles 1-0 in overtime Monday in a Class 3 District 5 semifinal.
“That first district title would mean so much to us, we sure hope to grab one,” Lions senior forward Michael Brophy said. “This one could have gone either way. I’m just glad we found a way to win it.”
The Lions (13-8, No. 10 in STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings) advanced to play host to Parkway Central (4-8) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the district final.
On Monday, Zumwalt East scored midway through the first overtime period when junior forward Dominic Mrazik and Brophy teamed up to end the game and get East its 11th win in 12 games.
Mrazik moved down the right side and laid the ball into the St. Charles penalty area, where after a fortuitous bounce, Brophy knocked the ball inside the right post to send the Lions into the title game Wednesday.
The goal was Brophy’s eighth of the season and Mrazik’s ninth assist.
“We’ve been doing that all season, we really work well together,” Brophy said. “The way things have gone, I was just kind of expecting the ball to be there and it was. All I had to do after it bounced off the defender was just tap it in. It feels great to finish this and give us a chance at a championship.”
Mrazik said that with the number of chances both he and his teammates had towards the end of regulation and in overtime, good things were bound to happen.
“Us getting more shots just motivates us to keep going harder,” Mrazik said. “We know if we can keep it up, we’re going to be putting one in the back of the net soon.”
East coach Nolan Wesche said that the Lions, as a team, did that was necessary to be in position to win.
Mrazik took care of that, he said.
“You know when you have a lot of play like that, you just want to take the chances when they fall to you,” Wesche said. “We missed chances in the second half. We were just hoping we’d be able to get numbers behind the ball. We were looking for something a little more clinical, a combination around the 18 (yard box). Dom just wanted it at the end, he just willed it into the box.”
St. Charles (11-7, No. 5 in the STLhighschoolsports.com) had a share of chances as sophomore forward Yidenpen Bayili was all over the offensive end of the pitch and had a share of near misses.
Pirates coach Todd Rakonick said that he was pleased with the effort put in by the entire squad in the defeat.
“It’s a tough match, both teams are solid teams,” Rakonick said. “The rankings, the records, it all shows that both teams are solid. We battled back and forth and they found the finish. I’m really proud of the way the entire team played. This wasn’t just one kid dribbling around 11 guys on the other team. The entire effort by everyone on the field showed the heart these kids all have.”
Freshman Carlos Pulido earned the win in goal for the Lions.
The win continues a string of success East has enjoyed against St. Charles. The Lions improved to 10-3 overall against St. Charles and won the team’s seventh straight game in the series, dating back to Oct. 2015.
As far as playing for a title Wednesday goes, Mrazik said East will be ready.
“We know that we’re going to play somebody who is really good,” Mrazik said. “We know we’re going to work hard if we want to make history here.”
Fort Zumwalt East vs. St. Charles boys soccer
