Brown, St. Pius X hope torrid streak culminates with Class 1 state soccer championship

Colin Brown is on a goal-scoring binge he hopes can be extended for, oh, three more games.
The senior forward at St. Pius X has tallied seven goals in the last four games, five coming in the last three as the Lancers won the Class 1 District 1 championship to advance to the state quarterfinals.
St. Pius (15-6), which defeated DuBourg 3-0 in the district final Nov. 4, will play host to Brentwood (13-7) at noon Saturday. The Lancers, winners of six in a row, defeated the Eagles 7-0 on Oct. 6. Another win over Brentwood would advance St. Pius into the state semifinals against Laquey or Fair Grove on Nov. 19 at Soccer Park.
The Lancers, who fell to Whitfield in a district final in 2020, placed third in the Class 1 state tournament in 1991, 2004 and 2011, and tied for third in 2005. They have visions of faring better this fall.
"This is something we've been working really hard toward," said Brown, whose 20 goals lead the Lancers. "We've been locked in recently. We knew we had to get a winning streak going to build some momentum for this time, and that's what we did."
St. Pius fell to 7-5 with a 2-0 loss to visiting Perryville in a Jefferson County Athletics Association game Sept. 30. Since then, the Lancers have reeled off eight wins in nine games.
During its six-game surge, St. Pius has outscored opponents 24-0.
"We've really been playing well as of late — at the right time," third-year Lancers coach Aaron Portell said. "You always want to be playing your best at the end of the season, going into districts. As a coach, I feel like that's exactly what we're doing."
What altered the Lancers' course?
"The thing that changed is we realized we had to start giving our all every game," said Brown, who joins senior Nathan Stoll (19 goals, 13 assists) to give St. Pius a vigorous attack in front of the net. "We had to make a couple of fixes on the field, too. We needed to work on finishing a bit more, and that's what we've been doing. It's been helping out a lot."
Portell said the loss to Perryville, a Class 2 team and traditional power in the conference, offered proof the Lancers could be a formidable group by the time the postseason rolled around.
"That game was for the conference championship," Portell said. "They've been winning our conference the last three or four years, kind of at a different level than the rest of the teams in our conference. We played them extremely competitive. We hit the crossbar once and could have very easily won that game. It was a true sense of, 'We're here now. We can compete against Perryville. We're where we need to be.'
"After that game, we looked at ourselves and said, 'We can do this.'"
Stoll had an assist on the first of Brown's two goals against DuBourg. Players like sophomores Patrick Flanagan (nine goals, six assists) and Adam Foy (eight goals, three assists), along with junior Logan Hall (five goals, seven assists) and Tanner Koepke (six goals, nine assists), have supplied scoring punch for the Lancers at midfield spots.
"It's been nice," Brown said. "Nathan's been scoring all season with me, but Adam Foy's really been picking it up recently. He's got a lot of skill and he's starting to put a lot of them in the back of the net."
As potent as the offense has been, with 74 goals, Brown is equally bullish on a defense that has yielded just 19 goals — none since Oct. 11.
Sophomore Zander Street is the goalie in back of a staunch defense led by seniors Will Wieland and Kyle Lewis, players Brown said are the team's hardest workers.
"We don't have a lot of weaknesses," said Brown, one of eight seniors on the squad. "I think we've got one of the best defenses in the class, if not the best. We've got a really skilled midfield with Logan Hall, Adam Foy, Patrick Flanagan and Tanner Koepke, and me and Stoll up top have been doing our job finishing. We've been good all-around."
Portell couldn't agree more.
"We're strong everywhere," he said. "We do have a sophomore keeper who's a little inexperienced, but we've got four strong defenders in front of him. Defensively, we're really strong. Our midfield has very skilled players. Especially as of late, we've really controlled the midfield. And then up top, (Brown and Stoll) are fast and physically strong. They don't get pushed off the ball. They win 50-50 battles. I like every aspect of our team."
Brown typically is on the ground when he scores, relying on speed and foot skills. Stoll, meanwhile, is taller and has become the Lancers' most productive player in the air. More than half of his goals are on headers.
"I'm a little bit shorter than Nathan, so he does all the work in the air," said Brown, who plans to major in accounting at the University of Missouri and stop playing soccer. "It's going to be sad (to give up soccer), but by the same point, it's time. It won't be as sad if I finish off with a state championship."