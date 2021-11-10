Brown, St. Pius X hope torrid streak culminates with Class 1 state soccer championship

Stoll had an assist on the first of Brown's two goals against DuBourg. Players like sophomores Patrick Flanagan (nine goals, six assists) and Adam Foy (eight goals, three assists), along with junior Logan Hall (five goals, seven assists) and Tanner Koepke (six goals, nine assists), have supplied scoring punch for the Lancers at midfield spots.

"It's been nice," Brown said. "Nathan's been scoring all season with me, but Adam Foy's really been picking it up recently. He's got a lot of skill and he's starting to put a lot of them in the back of the net."

As potent as the offense has been, with 74 goals, Brown is equally bullish on a defense that has yielded just 19 goals — none since Oct. 11.

Sophomore Zander Street is the goalie in back of a staunch defense led by seniors Will Wieland and Kyle Lewis, players Brown said are the team's hardest workers.

"We don't have a lot of weaknesses," said Brown, one of eight seniors on the squad. "I think we've got one of the best defenses in the class, if not the best. We've got a really skilled midfield with Logan Hall, Adam Foy, Patrick Flanagan and Tanner Koepke, and me and Stoll up top have been doing our job finishing. We've been good all-around."

Portell couldn't agree more.