Buer's overtime goal hands Marquette a hard-earned victory over Eureka

CHESTERFIELD — Marquette junior Grant Buer was feeling confident Thursday.

“I made a bet with my (assistant coach Jeff Wallner). I’m like, ‘Coach, I’m going to score today. You can count on it,’” Buer said.

Buer backed up the talk, scoring from senior Tony Rolando in overtime to lift Marquette to a 2-1 win over Eureka in a Suburban Conference Yellow Pool boys soccer match at Marquette.

Rolando cut toward the outside and drove the right edge of the box before crossing to Buer, who converted from 10 yards out in the 84th minute.

Buer’s second goal of the season handed the Mustangs (5-3, 2-1) their seventh consecutive victory over the Wildcats (8-4, 0-4).

“I got a pretty crisp shot of it. I was pretty fortunate,” Buer said. “It felt so good. I was so excited. I believed I would score the whole time. It had to happen.”

The Mustangs rushed the field and mobbed Buer after the play. It was Marquette’s sixth one-goal match of the season.

“If we got the ball wide, we were going to be successful,” first-year Marquette coach Steve Conway said. “When the ball’s at Tony’s feet, he can do a lot of dangerous things. (Buer) was due. He’s been working hard, so it was a good finish for him. He’s a hard-nosed kid with a lot of skill. Up top, he’s a handful.”

Eureka coach Mike Hanna was disappointed with the outcome, but was encouraged by the way the Wildcats played in the second half.

“It was a great play. Tip your cap there,” Hanna said. “The build-up to it, that’s where we can go back and do a little better. There was some miscommunication. Two guys went for a ball. If one guy goes and clears it, we’re out of trouble. But you’re going to make mistakes.”

Marquette took a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute when sophomore Will Vendt converted from the middle of the field, about 25 yards out. The shot eluded the outstretched arms of Wildcats senior keeper Andrew Yocum.

Eureka nearly knotted the game in the waning seconds of the first half, but junior goalie Mason Ries, lying on the turf, robbed junior Eli Remspecher from close range. Ries had just made another save in traffic off a throw-in.

Remspecher didn’t miss his next attempt, hammering a 25-yard shot from the left side of the box inside the left post to make it 1-all in the 53rd minute.

“Eureka is a physical team. They’ll keep pushing you,” Buer said. “You’ve got to fight back. (Remspecher’s goal) clicked a button in our heads. We were like, ‘It’s time to go.’ This isn’t necessarily a rivalry, but we play well against them.”

Three-plus minutes before Remspecher’s goal, Yokum was involved in a collision with Vendt. Yokum was visited by an athletic trainer but remained in the match.

But after making a save four-plus minutes later, Yokum went down again. This time, he left the match, then departed the stadium with his parents.

Yokum’s parents returned to the stadium soon after the match ended, telling Hanna that Yokum had broken the little finger on his left hand on the collision with Vendt. He is expected to be sidelined four weeks.

“He thought it was feeling all right, but took another shot, made a save and just knew it wasn’t right,” Hanna said. “He’s been a solid goalie. He was the first-team all-conference goalie last year, so it’s a tough break for him.”

Senior Marciano Garcia replaced Yokum and finished the match. Garcia, who has shared time with Yokum this season, made a strong save on a shot by Rolando in the 68th minute, but there was nothing he could do on the game-winner.

“Luckily, Marciano has been with us and, this year, he has really stepped up,” Hanna said. “He’s played some big minutes for us. When he came in, the boys and the coaches were all confident in him. We’ll lean on him like we did Yokum.”

Conway said he wasn’t aware of the winning streak Marquette has against Eureka. The Mustangs are more concerned about building momentum, something their win over the Wildcats could help establish.

“We take one day at a time, one game at a time,” Conway said. “The teams we’ve lost to, SLUH, Rock Bridge and Webster Groves, are all very tough teams and we were in all those games. The boys are working hard, so we’ll see. We’ve got a good senior group. Hopefully, they can carry us through the rest of the season.”