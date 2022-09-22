Caldwell scores twice as Troy Buchanan subdues Pattonville for tournament title

ST. CHARLES — Levi Caldwell was on a mission Thursday.

Caldwell, a senior forward for Troy Buchanan High, scored a goal in each half as the Trojans defeated Pattonville 2-0 in the championship game of the St. Charles West/United Invitational.

So, why was Caldwell able to play so well?

“My girlfriend was here and the fall weather,” Caldwell said. “Those things really sparked me. That’s what happened.”

It was the third consecutive victory and the fifth in six games for the Trojans (7-3), who got a shutout in goal from junior Logen Davis. The Pirates fell to 6-5.

“Levi was the icing on the cake to a great team performance,” Troy Buchanan coach Ben Johnstone said. “Levi was able to show his qualities because everyone else was doing what they were supposed to.”

Caldwell’s first goal, which came in the seventh minute, was a penalty kick that made it 1-0. The shot was set up when Caldwell was fouled in the box.

The Trojans, who placed third in the tournament last season, applied steady offensive pressure throughout the first half, but Pattonville regrouped in the second half and the game turned into a battle.

In the 55th minute, Pirates senior Chris Magna’s point-blank shot was grabbed by Davis, maintaining the Trojans’ 1-0 lead.

Caldwell shot high over the crossbar off a free kick by senior Gavin Bogue in the 62nd minute, but Caldwell didn’t misfire on his next opportunity.

Freshman Justin Paluzcak dribbled forward on the left side and sent a towering pass to the far right post. Caldwell timed his leap and headed the ball into the goal, extending Troy Buchanan’s lead to 2-0 in the 72nd minute.

It was, without question, the play of the game.

“That was a great ball from Justin,” Caldwell said. “He’s been known to hit bombs out there for us. The ball came in right and I hit it right. Everything worked out. Justin made it very easy for me.”

Johnstone agreed.

“It was a great cross. Great delivery,” he said. “I’m very proud of (Caldwell). He works extremely hard, is a very coachable guy and is a great teammate.”

Caldwell’s second goal was a downer for the Pirates, who didn’t have much time to mount a comeback. But Christian said the PK left a mark, too.

“The second goal hurt,” Pattonville coach Marcus Christian said. “And the early PK hurt. All of a sudden, you’re behind the 8-ball and you just got going. We knew they were going to be a hard team to score on.

“We’ve played some good teams. That’s the best one we’ve seen. Defensively, they’re sound and they can get numbers into the offensive third and possess.”

Caldwell said he was hungry from the opening kickoff. Certainly, the temperatures in the mid-60s had to provide a respite for all the players.

“I was really focused on this game,” Caldwell said. “Winning, that was everything to me. These (Pattonville) guys man-marked me and did everything they could to stop me, the team, everything. But we pulled through. Two goals is definitely a success for me, but our team as a hole really balled out this game.”

Caldwell has been on a scoring binge. He had seven goals in the Trojans’ three tournament games to give him a team-leading 12 this season.

Pattonville was hoping to play its normal defense, but Caldwell prompted the Pirates to change their strategy, as coach Marcus Christian rotated seniors Jeffrey McKinney and Max McFarland on Caldwell.

“He’s big, he’s strong, he’s fast and he has a nose for the goal,” Christian said. “You put all that stuff together and it’s not fun to play against. I told him on the sideline (after the game), ‘I hope you know the man-mark is the greatest respect a coach can give an opposing player.’ He earned it.

“As a coach, maybe we should have man-marked him a little quicker and keep the PK out, but I have a feeling he might have found the net anyway.”