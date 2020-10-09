CBC, De Smet soccer canceled due to potential COVID-19 exposure

Ten days into a season unlike any other, a match between two of the area’s premier boys soccer teams was called off due to potential COVID-19 exposure.

De Smet was scheduled to play at rival CBC at 7 p.m. Friday. Just after 3 p.m., De Smet athletics director John Pukala announced the varsity showdown between Metro Catholic Conference powers was canceled. All the lower level games scheduled for Friday and Saturday were expected to be played.

CBC announced it canceled the match due to possible close contact, but stated in a tweet: “No positive COVID-19 tests have been received at this time. … Our goal is to keep all in our community safe and we will update you on future varsity contests as soon as possible.”

The No. 4 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, De Smet (2-1) has beaten Vianney twice and lost Tuesday against Chaminade.

CBC (0-4) would have played its first MCC match of the season Friday night.

