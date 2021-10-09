CBC digs out of hole in second half to tie Edwardsville

That was exactly what occurred.

"If you're CBC, you know that you've got quality players," Heiderscheid said. "And you know you've got the legend on the bench (Michler). You know you can at any point in time construct (offense). They know all it would take is one goal and you're right into a situation where pressure is going to rattle the opposing team, which it did a bit.

"If it's a worse team, they may duck their heads or they'll press, but the press is one of those, 'Well, we've got to go ahead and fight the fight, but we're not going to necessarily win the game.' But in this case (CBC) knew, with their quality ... they could get out of (the hole)."

Edwardsville nearly took a 3-1 lead in the 67th minute. Anom faced a one-on-one with CBC senior keeper Sean Stenger, but Anom yanked a shot off the outside of the left post. Less than five minutes later, Luca Bartoni made the Tigers pay.

"We were down two goals and came back with two," said Michler, adding that the boosted intensity "should have been the way it was at the beginning of the game."

"This game's about winning, but if you can't win, don't lose," Michler said.

