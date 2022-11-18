CBC in position for 11th state championship after narrow victory over St. Dominic

FENTON — Even when the CBC boys soccer team isn’t at its best these days, it finds a way to push ahead.

The Cadets continued to roll Friday, beating St. Dominic 1-0 in the semifinals of the Class 4 state tournament at Soccer Park. Junior JD Brewster’s unassisted goal in the 45th minute was the difference as CBC extended its winning streak to seven.

“It’s everything,” Brewster said of the victory. “From day one, we’ve been training for these two games right here. Getting here feels amazing. We had these rough patches in our season. Sometimes we were doubtful, but toward the end of the year, we got healthy and we started clicking. We finally came together.

“Even if we’re playing bad, we’re still finding ways, which is always a good sign.”

CBC (17-9) will play defending champion Rockhurst (20-2-2) in the title game at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Cadets, who defeated St. Dominic for the second time this season, will be seeking their 11th state championship and their 10th under coach Terry Michler.

The Cadets and Hawklets have met in three state finals (1988, 2004, 2016), all won by the Cadets. The Hawklets have won eight championships, trailing only the Cadets’ 10 and St. Thomas Aquinas-Mercy’s nine.

“We’re way happy to be where we’re at. Over-the-moon happy,” Michler said “There’s no pressure on you when you’ve lost nine games, and you learn a lot along the way.”

The Crusaders, who had CBC on its heels for much of the second half as they looked for the tying goal, fell to 18-9-2 with the end of their eight-game winning streak. St. Dominic will play Rock Bridge (12-14) for third place at 5 p.m. Saturday.

“My team’s been like that all year,” St. Dominic coach Greg Koeller said of the pressure it applied. “Our second-half effort is always (there). We take it to the other team. We didn’t put away some opportunities that we had. It’s the breaks of the game.

“It was a great shot by CBC — upper corner. There was nothing we could do about it. You’ve just got to go, ‘Wow, well done.’ I just wish we could have put away some of the chances and opportunities we created. What a battle between two great teams.”

Brewster was on the left side of the field when he blasted a left-footed shot from 25 yards out that eluded Crusaders freshman goalkeeper Jackson Hanna.

The importance of the goal seemed magnified because it came about 45 seconds after St. Dominic had nearly taken the lead at the other end. A save by CBC senior keeper Mick McLaughlin, who relieved senior George Gaylord after halftime, prevented that from occurring.

Brewster didn’t see a lot happening in the Cadets’ attack when he decided to put a shot on goal and hope for the best. He said junior Dominic Bartoni set it up, although no assist was credited in the official box score.

“Dominic laid it off; he got the ball from our backs,” Brewster said. “I made the run up, he laid it off, I took a touch and saw the goalie was kind of off (his line). I just decided to have a go. Against De Smet, I almost hit one like that. I know I’ve got a big left foot on me, so …

“Every time I take a shot, I’m always confident I’m going to hit a good one. Put it on frame, get a little bit of power behind it and make it competitive.”

Michler is learning more and more about Brewster with each passing game, and he likes what he sees.

“He got every bit of it,” Michler said of Brewster’s goal. “It’s good for him because he’s missed two years. Two years in a row now, he hasn’t played a game. This was his first year back. He had surgeries. I didn’t know if he was right- or left-footed until about midway through this season, and he’s been with me for two years.”

Although St. Dominic didn’t have as many quality shots on goal that it would have liked, it was dangerous throughout the second half as CBC fouls set up a half-dozen restarts, at least four of them directly above the box within a few yards of one another.

The Cadets were whistled for 13 fouls compared to seven on the Crusaders.

“This game, in September, we probably would not have won,” Michler said. “We didn’t have the defensive composure we have now. We made changes on the fly and they adapted real well.”

In many ways, CBC and St. Dominic mirrored each other. Both went through tough times as they tried to locate their identity.

The Cadets were 4-4 after eight games and 10-9 after 19. The Crusaders 5-6-2 after 11 games and 10-8-2 after 20. By the end of the season, both were battling for state titles. Now CBC is the only Class 4 team from St. Louis still standing.

“St. Dominic was good,” Michler said. “They were on their ‘A’ game tonight. They really challenged us. We gave the ball away too much, but we didn’t let them get in behind us. They didn’t have many clean looks. I was satisfied with that.”

Koeller is satisfied, too, although the Crusaders suffered the sting that didn’t exist on the opposite end of the field.

“I’m proud of my team. Just to be here is an honor for these guys,” Koeller said. “Our team is resilient. The players put in the effort to improve and listen. That’s why I’m so proud of them. We came a long way. Not many people thought we would be here. To be in the top four … The guys are going to look back on this and be proud about it.”