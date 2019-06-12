CBC senior defender Nolan DeWeese was recently named the Missouri Gatorade boys soccer player of the year.
DeWeese, the reigning Post-Dispatch boys soccer player of the year, was also tabbed as an All-American defender by the United Soccer Coaches. He played a major role for a Cadets squad that finished 25-2-2 and captured the 10th state title in program history.
CBC shut out 18 of its opponents and allowed just 16 goals as DeWeese helped make sure No. 1 goalkeeper, senior Dave Fitzgerald, only had to make 69 saves this season.
“This team was all seniors and the only way we wanted to go out was with a state championship,” DeWeese said. “There have been some incredible number fives — center backs — who have played here and have been really, really strong. They have been something special. I really didn't feel the pressure of the position this year and I think that's because when I got it as a junior I knew I had to get my head on straight and be strong, because the past number fives had been so strong.”
Cadets coach Terry Michler said DeWeese's play in a 1-0 win over Metro Catholic Conference rival De Smet in the Class 4 championship game last November stood out in particular.
“I watched the game and he made such an incredible difference in the game, it was unbelievable,” Michler said. “He just did his usual thing. He was always under control, calm and he never gets rattled. He plays the game in a really smart, controlled way.”
DeWeese, who has signed to play NCAA Division I college soccer at the University of Missouri at Kansas City, also added a pair of goals and assists to aid the Cadets' offense during his senior season.
DeWeese is CBC's fifth Gatorade Missouri boys soccer player of the year.
DeWeese joins recent local Gatorade Missouri players of the year Billy Hency (2016, Summit), AJ Palazzolo (2015, CBC) and Keith Grieshaber (2013, Marquette) as award winners.