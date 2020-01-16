CBC's Michler named NFHS coach of the year

The National Federation of High Schools on Thursday named CBC soccer coach Terry Michler the 2019 boys soccer national coach of the year.

Michler became the first boys soccer coach in the country to eclipse the 1,000-career win mark as he guided the Cadets to a 14-11-2 mark last fall.

The legendary coach has a career mark of 1,004-294-117 in his 49 seasons at CBC.

“When you're talking nationally, you're talking what separates everybody from everybody else? When you've got a huge pool to consider, what's the separation point?" Michler said. "This (1,000th win) puts you in the competition and then they look at the rest of your body of work. This is very special.”

The 72-year-old Michler spent two seasons as the head coach at Bishop Hogan in Kansas City before taking over at CBC in 1971. His record with Hogan, however, is unknown.

Michler hit the millennial mark when the Cadets beat Nixa 3-0 on Oct. 19 at the Art Finley Shootout in Jefferson City.

Sophomore Luca Bartoni scored all three goals in the win and was excited to play a central role in the momentous occasion.

“It was unbelievable and we've been pretty much waiting for this moment all year,” Bartoni said after the victory.