CBC's Michler named NFHS coach of the year

The National Federation of High Schools on Thursday named CBC soccer coach Terry Michler the 2019 boys soccer national coach of the year.
Michler became the first boys soccer coach in the country to eclipse the 1,000-career win mark as he guided the Cadets to a 14-11-2 mark last fall.
The legendary coach has a career mark of 1,004-294-117 in his 49 seasons at CBC.
“When you're talking nationally, you're talking what separates everybody from everybody else? When you've got a huge pool to consider, what's the separation point?" Michler said. "This (1,000th win) puts you in the competition and then they look at the rest of your body of work. This is very special.”
The 72-year-old Michler spent two seasons as the head coach at Bishop Hogan in Kansas City before taking over at CBC in 1971. His record with Hogan, however, is unknown.
Michler hit the millennial mark when the Cadets beat Nixa 3-0 on Oct. 19 at the Art Finley Shootout in Jefferson City.
Sophomore Luca Bartoni scored all three goals in the win and was excited to play a central role in the momentous occasion.
“It was unbelievable and we've been pretty much waiting for this moment all year,” Bartoni said after the victory.
Michler said none of his wins would've been possible without the help of everyone involved in the program — especially this season.
Following a Class 4 state championship victory in 2018, the Cadets started last season's campaign with a disappointing 3-6-2 record and followed it up with a three-week stretch where they went 3-7-1.
Through all the tough stretches, CBC found a way to win the big one for Michler.
“In reality, this might have been a better coaching job than last year to pull out what we did this year,” Michler said. “It wasn't any sort of special year, but it was sure challenging. It took a lot of resources to pull it together. It took a lot of time and effort on a lot of people's parts, but that's what it's all about.”
Michler, who is a member of both the St. Louis Soccer and Missouri Soccer Coaches halls of fame, has won nine state titles with CBC.
In addition to his eighth national award, Michler has been named the NSCAA (National Soccer Coaches Association of America) coach of the year in 1985; the Studentsportssoccer.com coach of the year in 2004; the NFHS coach of the year in 2010 and 2018; the National High School Coaches Association coach of the year in 2015 and the All-USA Today and Top Drawer soccer coach of the year in 2018.