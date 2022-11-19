CBC turned away by Rockhurst in bid for 11th state championship

FENTON — Dominic Bartoni was down but not desolate Saturday.

Bartoni and the CBC Cadets had just been defeated by Rockhurst 1-0 in the championship game of the Class 4 boys soccer state tournament at Soccer Park.

The Hawklets’ only goal was a penalty kick in the 71st minute by junior Bakary Kante after sophomore Uchan Kohring was fouled in the box.

“I thought we played well, but that’s how the game works,” said Bartoni, a junior forward. “The team that plays the best doesn’t always win. That’s how soccer is. (Rockhurst) drew the foul and capitalized on it. It was a good penalty (kick). Their defense played well. We didn’t get too many chances and we couldn’t break their back line.”

CBC, gunning for its 11th state championship, finished 17-10.

“I told the boys all year, it’s always about moments," CBC coach Terry Michler said. "There’s different moments in the game that matter. OK, so everybody says, ‘Oh, yeah, penalty kick.’ But how about all the times where we had a breakaway opportunity and missed the pass that could have been made that might have scored? That’s a moment, too.”

The Hawklets (21-2-2), meanwhile, collected their second consecutive Class 4 title and ninth overall.

They knew they had been in a battle.

“We didn’t play our best,” Rockhurst coach Matt Darby said. “CBC is a very good team. Hats off to Terry and the great squad he’s got, and they came together as the year went on. They got better and better, and that’s how Terry’s teams are. They get to the point where they’re in the playoffs and they’re ready to go, so hat’s off to them.”

Kohring was driving the right side of the box when he was clipped from behind. The penalty kick was promptly called and Kante, one of Rockhurst’s top scorers, finished past Cadets senior goalkeeper George Gaylord, who relieved senior Mick McLaughlin after halftime.

“It was big. It was big," Kante said. "Uchan is a big-time player. He did really well to get around the guy and I got lucky to take that one and win it for my team.”

Darby said Kante has been clutch all season.

“Baka brings a style of play to us that’s so creative,” Darby said. “Then we match kids around him like Uchan and Asende (Welongo) that have been so creative. It’s fun-to-watch soccer.”

The Cadets, who outshot Rockhurst 12-4, were dangerous in the final moments as they labored for the tying goal. In the 78th minute, junior Alex Etzel had a shot on goal that was masterfully saved by freshman goalie Luke Strueby.

A foul on the Hawklets near midfield with 14 seconds to play created the final chance for CBC. Gaylord took the free kick that went into the box that was headed out by Rockhurst. The ball went to Bartoni, but his hard shot was blocked by the defense.

Both teams featured plenty of talented underclassmen. For Bartoni, that was a glimpse of sunshine that broke through the disappointment of the defeat.

“I’m excited for next year,” he said. “Most of our starters are juniors, so I think we’re going to have a really good team next year. I think we’re going to have another good run.

“This has been fun. We’ve bonded together as a team and gone out there and played our style. We showed that we can be one of the best teams. Rockhurst is a solid team. They’re a young team, too. They did really well.”

Michler agreed.

“They had 10 freshmen and sophomores on that team,” he said. “Those guys were good. Very talented, well coached. I thought it was a good final. Next year is going to be real interesting, real exciting. (Our) guys came a long way during the year. It was a good group. They really bonded and that was the deciding factor.”