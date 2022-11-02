Chaminade gets past John Burroughs, will face MCC rival SLUH for district title

CREVE COEUR — Just before stepping into the biggest penalty kick attempt of the season, Giovanni Gabriele leaned on the knowledge of his prior success rate.

The Chaminade senior midfielder converted the PK chance late in the first half of Wednesday's Class 4 District 3 boys soccer semifinal game against John Burroughs and the Red Devils claimed a 3-1 victory.

“This year, I was 3-for-3 on PKs, and now 4-for-4.” Gabriele said. “So, I just kind of used the confidence. For me on PKs, the biggest thing is just having confidence and striking the ball hard. And that's what I did.”

Second-seeded Chaminade (18-7-1), the No. 5 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, will host top seed St. Louis U. High (20-4) in the district final at 2 p.m. Saturday.

“We played OK, but we're going to have to play better Saturday,” Red Devils coach Mike Gauvain said. “It was a hard game to play. The field was soft and we just had to dig down.”

Burroughs (13-8), ranked sixth among small schools, will lose nine seniors after being denied its second straight district semifinal win over Chaminade as the No. 3 seed after the Bombers did it last year on the way to beating top-seed SLUH in the district final and finishing third in Class 4.

“This team probably had more struggles than some of the other ones in the past. I think they kept searching for their best game and trying to put the best product out on the field,” Burroughs coach Alan Trzecki said. “But these guys and the guys that graduated before them have really set a high bar. They leave their footprints and fingerprints on the program for these other guys, so I think the next group has to take what they've learned and put it into practice and keep working hard.”

Chaminade had the better of play early Wednesday and that was reflected when it had a pair of good opportunities as Burroughs goalkeeper Tucker Desloge made a nice diving stop on a close-in chance by Noah Finley just over a minute into the game and later corralled a long blast by Johnny Schlattman.

“We had a good first five minutes with two real clean chances and the keeper made a couple good saves,” Gauvain said. “And then, they settled in and played real well in the middle half of the first half.”

The Bombers did indeed settle in and appeared to be headed toward a scoreless tie with the Red Devils at halftime, but Luke Ponciroli was taken down in the box on a corner kick and Chaminade was awarded a penalty kick with 1 minute and 26 seconds left in the first half.

“When we got to under five minutes (left), we were pretty comfortable thinking we would get to halftime 0-0. And then they get a PK,” Trzecki said. “We were (one) and-a-half minutes from being in a pretty happy place and then it's just gut-wrenching to know you're going to have to come into the half down a goal.”

Gabriele buried the PK to the right of Desloge, who dove to his left, to notch his team-leading 21st goal of the season and give the Red Devils the all-important first goal late in the first half.

“I knew the first goal was going to be big,” Gabriele said. “I knew if we got the first goal, it would give us a pretty good chance of winning the game.”

With the game still in the balance, the next goal also was of the utmost importance and Chaminade got that tally on a beautiful passing play.

Graham Basile sent a nifty back heel pass to Finley, who then laid out a nice pass ahead to Schlattman, who directed a shot between the legs of Desloge for a 2-0 advantage just shy of six minutes into the second half.

“Starting the second half 1-0 is a hard lead to keep, so the second goal is huge,” said Schlattman, a senior forward. “Their goalie is a big presence, he's a football player, so I knew I had to just take a touch and not panic and tuck that one beneath his legs. It was just composure in front of the net and that's what we've talked about all year from the first practice we had.”

The goal forced the Bombers to alter their strategy early on inside the final 40 minutes.

“It was just really tough,” Trzecki said. “I think right then, you're already starting to talk about the changes that you're going to have to make tactically to try and get more numbers forward.”

The Red Devils made it a three-goal game in the 68th minute when Ponciroli poked in a rebound after Desloge had a made a sprawling toe save on a shot by Finley.

“You've just got to follow up every shot and put it away,” said Ponciroli, a sophomore midfielder. “It's really important because you never know.”

Burroughs finally got on the board with a goal off a long blast by Patrick Bloomquist to break the shutout with 4:30 remaining.

The district final will mark the second meeting this season between Chaminade and its Metro Catholic Conference rival. SLUH won the first meeting 2-1 in double overtime in the teams' season opener more than two months ago.

“Hopefully, we can play well and I'm sure they're going to play well,” Gauvain said. “It was a great game the first game with a great atmosphere and I think Saturday is going to be huge because we're the only game in town with the other districts finishing (Thursday).”

That loss got the Red Devils off to a rough 1-4 start, but they will head into Saturday's matchup red-hot, winners of 14 of their last 15 games.