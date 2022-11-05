Chaminade stays hot, takes down SLUH for district title on late goal by Schlattman

CREVE COEUR — Chaminade plans on riding this hot streak as far as possible.

The Red Devils got two goals from senior Lucas Higgins and one from senior Johnny Schlattman on Saturday and nipped St. Louis University High 3-2 in the Class 4 District 3 boys soccer title game at Chaminade.

Schlattman’s goal from the right side deflected off a Junior Billikens defender in the 74th minute and snapped a 2-all tie as Chaminade posted its 15th victory in the last 16 games. The Red Devils were 3-6 after losing at Webster Groves on Sept. 20. Now they’re in the state tournament quarterfinals.

“I told my boys at the banquet the other night: ‘It’s not how we start, it’s how we finish,’” said Schlattman, a midfielder. “We started off 3-6 and we didn’t really know what to do. Then, we came together as a group and that really means a lot to us and this group of seniors. We finished the (regular) season strong.

“Winning this district is huge for our alumni. … Winning this for them and beating SLUH on our home turf means a lot.”

The victory avenged Chaminade’s 2-1 overtime loss to the visiting Junior Billikens in the season opener for both teams Aug. 27. It also gave the Red Devils (19-7-1) another opportunity against St. Dominic (17-8-2) next Saturday at St. Dominic. The Crusaders handed Chaminade its most recent loss, a 5-1 decision Oct. 24 at St. Dominic.

“We had a stinker against St. Dominic,” 35th-year Red Devils coach Mike Gauvain said. “But those things happen. We look forward to playing them again next weekend. We played about as well as we can play (Saturday). We’re going to have to play that well or better next weekend. It should be a great game.”

Schlattman’s fourth goal of the season culminated a strong possession by the Red Devils as they were working with a strong, gusty wind at their back.

It’s not like the wind meant that much; three of the five goals scored were against the breeze. But Schlattman’s low shot was too hot to handle.

“The last 10 minutes, the pressure’s on,” Schlattman said. “We didn’t want to go to overtime like we did at the beginning of the year with them. Timmy Walshauser passed me the ball and I knew I had to keep it on the ground. I didn’t want to sail it. There were a lot of guys screening in the middle of the box, so I knew if I kept it on the ground, it might tip its way in. That’s what I did. I hit it hard on the ground. It took a tip and bounced into the bottom corner of the goal. There was the rest of the game.”

Schlattman, who raced to the side of the field to celebrate with the cheering student section, said he saw the ball go off the defender but then lost sight of it. But all he had to do was listen. The fans told him it was a goal.

“We do it all for them. I didn’t know what to think,” he said.

It was a heart-breaking loss for the Junior Billikens (20-5), who were one of the most consistent teams in St. Louis this season.

“It was a great high school game,” SLUH coach Bob O’Connell said. “Congratulations to Chaminade. Best of luck to them going forward. We made it hard on ourselves a couple of times. … (Schlattman) strikes it well from outside the box. It looked like it hit somebody and then goes in. It’s part of the game. Credit to the kid who hit it on target.

“We gave it a great effort. It just wasn’t meant to be (Saturday).”

As it did in the first game against SLUH, Chaminade struck first as Higgins scored in the box off a feed from junior Noah Finley in the 11th minute. Higgins took the pass, made a couple of touches and tallied past junior goalie Christopher Lewis.

SLUH tied it in the 19th minute. Senior Lucas Hammond, positioned in the top of the box, appeared to miskick a ball that went over the endline. But officials awarded a corner kick to the Junior Billikens and they made the Red Devils pay.

Senior Luke Rosenberg’s right-side kick went to the middle of the box, where senior Kevin Cooney headed it firmly off the left post. The ball rebounded to junior Grant Locker, who banged in his 20th goal of the season to knot the score at 1.

“I was proud of the restart,” O’Connell said. “We worked on those all week, to tie the game at 1. But then to give one up so quickly afterwards, that was tough.”

Indeed, the Red Devils needed a scant 18 seconds to reclaim the lead as Higgins finished his second goal of the game to make it 2-1.

“It was a nice ball from ‘Ponce’ (sophomore Luke Ponciroli),” said Higgins, a man of few words. “I beat (the defender) to it and finished.

“This is amazing. We lost to them the first game and got to play them here (again). It came down to who wanted it more, and we wanted it more (Saturday).”

SLUH, which was robbed of a goal on a sensational save by Red Devils senior keeper JP McAlone in the 39th minute, tied the score 2-2 in the 46th minute as senior Jack Hulett beat a defender in the left side of the box and scored past McAlone.

The teams spent the next 28 minutes sharing possession, looking for an opening and a potential breakout. Schlattman was the fortunate one.

“We didn’t do much the second half, but we kept our cool at the end of the game,” Gauvain said. “We got the ball to (Schlattman) and he made a good decision. He hit it clean. Unfortunately for them, it took a deflection and went back on the other side of the keeper. Credit to our guys for hanging in there. We held on the last six minutes.

“(SLUH’s) good, man. They’re real good. They’re good all over the field. I’m just happy for our guys. Lucas’ two goals were fantastic. It was just a good game. I’m glad it didn’t have to go to overtime or penalties, and we got on the end of one.”