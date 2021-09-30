Chaminade stymies Mehlville attack, wins on late goal

CREVE COEUR — Chaminade was rewarded for its hustle Thursday.
Lucas Higgins saved the ball from going out of bounds along the right touchline, dribbled forward and crossed to junior Graham Basile, who converted the only goal of the game in the Red Devils' 1-0 win over previously undefeated Mehlville in the Junior Billikens Classic.
Basile scored from the middle of the box in the 65th minute, pushing a shot inside the left post. Chaminade (6-3-2) then withstood some anxious moments in the final 10 minutes to secure a signature victory.
"It was about placement," said Basile, who made a wise decision by not trying to overpower the ball past Panthers senior goalkeeper Meldin Sabotic.
"(Higgins) couldn't have made it easier for me. I wanted to make sure I got a good foot on the ball and place it back post.”
Basile said he felt confident Higgins was targeting him in the box. And when Basile’s defender strayed away, he got the breathing room he needed to take the pass, settle the ball and convert the goal.
“I kind of noticed the defender was running past me, so I stepped back a little and held up my run so (Higgins) could find me,” Basile said. “I saw my teammate look at me and I knew it was coming to me. I felt like that gave us a hold on the game. That goal gave us the boost.
“Being able to win really will boost us for a game (Friday) and a game Saturday. It will be a good team-morale booster and hopefully will lead to the rest of a good season.”
Chaminade’s victory followed a 1-0 loss to Fort Zumwalt South in the first round of the pool-play tournament Tuesday. The Red Devils will resume their suspended non-tournament game against Summit at 4:15 pm. Friday at Chaminade. They have a 1-0 lead with 27 minutes to play in the first half.
Chaminade's next game in the Junior Billiken Classic is 10 a.m. Saturday against Parkway South at St. Louis University High.
“Mehlville is a good group,” Chaminade coach Mike Gauvain said. “They’re good on the ball, they’re an intelligent team and they’ve got a good goalkeeper. They’re well-organized and well-coached. They might have deserved a little bit better (Thursday). We got one clean chance in the second half and we scored.
“Lucas made a great play. He got to the ball and beat the kid wide. Graham didn’t exactly crack it into the goal, but he got enough on it and he played it across the goalie’s face into the goal. We’ll take it.”
Mehlville coach Tom Harper credited Higgins for a “great effort.”
“He made a great play on the touchline to keep the ball in play,” Harper said. “It looked harmless when (Basile) hit it. It just had eyes for the side netting. Kudos to him for being in the right spot at the right time.”
For most of the game, Chaminade struggled to put together any kind of offense. Freshman James Bowman took a pass from sophomore Charlie Berry in the first half, but misfired on an open look. Junior Giovanni Gabriele controlled a pass from Higgins, but was unable to make solid contact on a second-half shot that was pushed wide right.
Making matters even more difficult for Chaminade was trying to contain Mehlville’s high-powered offense that had generated 23 goals in its first five games — all victories. The Red Devils were up to that task.
“We played pretty good defensively,” Gauvain said. “We’ve been trying to be hard to score on, and I think we were again today. We were pretty organized in the back. Even against (Fort) Zumwalt South, we lost late with about five minutes to go, and they scored a very nice goal to beat us. But we played well defensively, and I think that’s what we’re going to have to do this year. We’re not scoring a ton.”
Mehlville (6-1) had a quality opportunity in the eighth minute when junior Will Raftery crossed to sophomore Endi Rizvic, positioned in front of the right post. Rizvic’s shot was defended by McAlone and a defender. The Panthers wanted a handball on the defender, but no call was made.
Mehlville was dangerous again in the 75th minute, pinning in Chaminade before senior Nico Cataranicchia hit a line-drive shot from above the box that went right to McAlone. It was the last shot for either team.
“It was a real nice strike,” Gauvain said before complimenting the Panthers. “They have good players all over the field. They’re going to be a handful. They are a handful. Whoever plays them better get ready because they’ve got a really good group.”
Harper mentioned earlier in the week that his team, based on its strong start, no longer will be able to fly under the radar. That was evident Thursday against the determined Red Devils.
“Most of our opportunities were from distance,” Harper said. “They’re an educated group in the back. They didn’t do anything dazzling, but they’re very steady from the midfield group back. They’re very experienced in those positions and very educated in those positions. I give those guys credit because they stymied, for 80 minutes, what I think is probably one of the more dynamic groups in St. Louis this year. They did what they had to do.”
But Harper wasn’t displeased with the Panthers’ performance.
“There’s no shame in the way we played,” he said. “There’s nothing to hang our heads about. Chaminade is a quality program with a storied history. You know when you come out here, you’re going to get a game. Is anybody going to go undefeated throughout the year? Chances are slim in high-school soccer.
“There’s no reason for us to go home disappointed or for us to look at this as a letdown. We knew this week was going to be tough. These things are definitely going to prepare us, but I don’t know how many teams we’ll see that are better than these guys. They were a tough nut to crack.”