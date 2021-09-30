Chaminade stymies Mehlville attack, wins on late goal

“It was a real nice strike,” Gauvain said before complimenting the Panthers. “They have good players all over the field. They’re going to be a handful. They are a handful. Whoever plays them better get ready because they’ve got a really good group.”

Harper mentioned earlier in the week that his team, based on its strong start, no longer will be able to fly under the radar. That was evident Thursday against the determined Red Devils.

“Most of our opportunities were from distance,” Harper said. “They’re an educated group in the back. They didn’t do anything dazzling, but they’re very steady from the midfield group back. They’re very experienced in those positions and very educated in those positions. I give those guys credit because they stymied, for 80 minutes, what I think is probably one of the more dynamic groups in St. Louis this year. They did what they had to do.”

But Harper wasn’t displeased with the Panthers’ performance.

“There’s no shame in the way we played,” he said. “There’s nothing to hang our heads about. Chaminade is a quality program with a storied history. You know when you come out here, you’re going to get a game. Is anybody going to go undefeated throughout the year? Chances are slim in high-school soccer.