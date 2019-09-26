Subscribe for 99¢

CREVE COEUR — Cole Ross did not want to go first.

The Chaminade junior insisted coach Mike Gauvain change his strategy prior to Thursday's penalty-kick shootout at De Smet.

"The coaches wanted me to lead it off," Ross said. "But, I told them, 'I think it would be better if I went last.' "

Ross was right.

The sure-footed forward banged home the fifth and match-clinching PK to help Chaminade to a 2-1 win over the Spartans on Thursday in a Metro Catholic Conference boys soccer showdown in Creve Coeur.

The Red Devils (7-3 overall, 3-0 MCC) won the five-round shootout 4-2 thanks in part to a key save by junior goalkeeper Jack Carrow and Ross' rocket, which whistled into the upper left-hand corner of the net to end the two-and-half hour thriller.

Gauvain wanted Ross to get the team off to a strong start out of the No. 1 hole in the shootout.

But he was more than happy to solicit some input from his players.

"I don't usually change my mind, but (Ross) was so adamant about it," Gauvain said.

Junior forward Joe Hipskind took over the leadoff spot and confidently drilled a shot past De Smet keeper Nicholas Miller. Sean Green and Quinn Braeckel also scored for the Red Devils in the PK phase.

Carrow made the biggest save of the night when he stonewalled De Smet sniper Henry Lawlor at the outset of the shootout. Carrow, who made seven saves in regulation and the two 10-minute overtimes, dove to his left and fully extended his arm to bat away the shot.

The highlight-reel save lit a fire under the Chaminade shooters.

"He was so big," Cole said of Carrow. "After he did that, we had to win this for him."

The Red Devils turned in one of their best performances of the season in knocking off the previously unbeaten Spartans (7-1-1, 1-1).

And they did so under some difficult circumstances.

Chaminade senior forward Arthur De Campos was given a red card with 6 minutes and 29 seconds left in regulation after fouling a De Smet player. De Campos had given his team a 1-0 lead with his team-best fifth goal of the season in the 58th minute.

De Smet answered on a goal by senior Brayden Morgan with just 21 seconds left in regulation.

But the Red Devils got back up off the ground, even though they headed into OT a man short and without their best player. Plus, they had just given up a back-breaking tally.

"When you go a man down and you're playing against a quality team, you never know how it's going to work out," Gauvain said. "But we defended well and we picked our spots. Actually, I thought we might have played better when we went a man down."

Both teams had several good chances in overtime. Green missed just wide to the right in the first extra session and Thomas Geraty came up inches short in the second OT.

De Smet junior Brendan Schoemehl was stopped from the top of the box and Anthony Grewe had a drive deflected by a defender in the 96th minute.

"We just kept coming at them, no matter what happened," Cole said. "That's just the way this team is."

Thomas Redmond and Nick Grewe scored on penalty kicks for the Spartans, who came into the contest outscoring their opponents 21-4 this season.

"This had a postseason kind of feel to it and we knew that was going to happen," De Smet coach Josh Klein said. "I'm glad that our boys got this kind of experience. It shows that we're close, but we've got a little more work to do."

