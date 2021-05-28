Chaminade's Green giddy to play at home in All-American Soccer Game

The match will also feature another local standout in John Burroughs senior striker John Gates, who is a Loyola Chicago signee. Gates and Green are the only local players participating. Stratman made the decision to stay true to the origins of the All-American game, which in its previous nine years has featured players from states that have high school soccer in the fall. That means girls from Illinois and Missouri couldn’t participate in December without forfeiting their eligibility in the spring. And for one season, Stratman didn’t want to reinvent the wheel.

“We’re the only sport that plays in all three seasons,” Stratman said. “It seemed like an awful lot of work to go through for one year.”

When Stratman began reaching out and inviting players to participate he found them hungry and excited. Not one invitee declined due to concerns about the pandemic. There have been players who have committed and then decided to back away, but that happened before the world ever knew of COVID-19.

“It’s fluid, it’s always a little fluid,” Stratman said. “People were yearning for some normalcy. This was something they could look forward to and an opportunity for us to try and do something a normal way.”