Chaminade's Green giddy to play at home in All-American Soccer Game

Sean Green couldn’t believe his good fortune.
A center midfielder for the Chaminade soccer team, Green was thrilled to be selected for the All-American High School Soccer Game.
“It’s exciting,” he said. “I always wanted to be one of those. It means a lot.”
Being named an All-American is incredible. Getting to play the game at your own school is something he never imagined.
Now in its 10th year, the All-American game has been played in Orlando in December the last six years. Due to the coronavirus pandemic that didn't happen last winter.
Instead it was moved to Chaminade and will be played Saturday. The girls match kicks off at 11 a.m. and the boys match will begin at 1 p.m. Admission is $5 and is good for both matches.
That the All-American game is even being played is only due to the stubborn nature of its founder and director Eric Stratman, who is an assistant coach for the Quincy High boys soccer team in Quincy, Illinois.
He’s also the director of the Quincy Shootout, a basketball showcase that brings together some of the best teams in the Midwest and the country for a two-day event. The Quincy Shootout was scheduled for its third incarnation in January, but when the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois High School Association shut down basketball during the winter, Stratman was forced to cancel.
Stratman did not want that to happen with the All-American soccer game, so he held off pulling the pin. The longer he waited the more confident he grew as the vaccine became more available and society started to resemble something closer to normal.
“It was just hoping that things would open up enough this year that we could still do it,” Stratman said. “I’d have waited until the dying day. I was hopeful something would break. I always hold out hope.”
While he was hopeful and things looked good, Stratman also was practical. If something should happen and it had to be shut down he didn’t want to be in Orlando. For one year, he figured his best option was to work in the big cities not far from his home in Quincy.
That meant Chicago, Kansas City or St. Louis.
“St. Louis is two hours away, I have good relationships in St. Louis,” Stratman said. “It just made sense.”
Stratman put those relationships to good use. He reached out to Mike Gauvain, Chaminade’s longtime coach, and asked if the games could be played on the artificial surface on Don Ohlms Field. Chaminade was all about it.
Next he tapped CBC’s longtime coach Terry Michler to do color commentary on the live broadcast of both matches on TopDrawerSoccer’s website. Timberland boys coach Mike Skordos and Edwardsville boys coach Mark Heiderscheid are part of the six-person staff that will coach the boys teams.
The match will also feature another local standout in John Burroughs senior striker John Gates, who is a Loyola Chicago signee. Gates and Green are the only local players participating. Stratman made the decision to stay true to the origins of the All-American game, which in its previous nine years has featured players from states that have high school soccer in the fall. That means girls from Illinois and Missouri couldn’t participate in December without forfeiting their eligibility in the spring. And for one season, Stratman didn’t want to reinvent the wheel.
“We’re the only sport that plays in all three seasons,” Stratman said. “It seemed like an awful lot of work to go through for one year.”
When Stratman began reaching out and inviting players to participate he found them hungry and excited. Not one invitee declined due to concerns about the pandemic. There have been players who have committed and then decided to back away, but that happened before the world ever knew of COVID-19.
“It’s fluid, it’s always a little fluid,” Stratman said. “People were yearning for some normalcy. This was something they could look forward to and an opportunity for us to try and do something a normal way.”
Saturday’s match will be the first Green will get to play in this year that is anywhere close to “normal.” Due to restrictions put in place by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health to combat the coronavirus in the fall, the start of last season was delayed. When the games did resume they included severe spectator restrictions.
“Before tryouts we were thinking the whole season would probably get canceled,” Green said. “I played with (my teammates) for three years now and it meant a lot in a year we didn’t know if we’d get any games in.”
A Creighton signee, the 5-foot-10 and 155-pound Green will get to end his high school soccer career on his home turf and, if all goes well, in front of a packed stadium.
“When I found out the game was going to be in St. Louis I was more excited,” Green said. “All the people that couldn’t go to Florida to be at that game can come. When it got moved to Chaminade that was a bigger bonus.”