Clayton rallies in second half to oust Webster Groves, reach Class 3 quarterfinals

CLAYTON — At the striker position, 5-foot-8 senior captain Ben Brewer may seem small in stature, but it is the size of his heart that makes him beloved by his Clayton High boys soccer teammates and coaches.
Brewer assisted on the game-winning goal by Zach Stapleton and headed in the insurance goal Saturday as Clayton came from behind in the second half to defeat Webster Groves 3-1 in a Class 3 sectional at Gay Field.
“That short, little guy gets a head ball goal. He just willed his way to that goal,” Clayton coach Brendan Taylor said. “That personified Ben. That is who he is, and that’s why he’s been such a good leader for us.”
Clayton (10-7) advanced to play at Cape Notre Dame (14-1) in a Class 3 quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The Greyhounds were executing their game plan of pressuring the Webster Groves players and taking away passing lanes in the first half, but one lapse is all it took for the Statesmen to score. In the 14th minute, senior Robbie Percival stood near midfield with time to survey the surroundings and launched a perfect 40-yard pass that sophomore Oliver Doyle corralled and slid under the arms of Clayton senior goalkeeper Stuart Whitmer for a 1-0 Webster Groves advantage.
“One of the points we emphasized coming into the game was to pressure the ball and we didn’t pressure the ball and (Percival) picked us apart,” Taylor said.
But late in the first half, Brewer began to assert himself when twice he willed his way to a 50-50 ball in the box for a dangerous shot on goal. First, he slid across the turf to punch a left-footed shot at the net that required an excellent save by Webster Groves senior goalie Trevor Mihill. Then, in the final 18 seconds, he was the first to get a touch on a 50-yard free kick and scooted a shot inches wide while tumbling to the ground.
“There was definitely some frustration," Brewer said. "We knew (Webster Groves) was a good team and it’s never fun going down a goal, but I think it definitely came down to our heart in the second half."
In the 52nd minute, Clayton broke through when freshman Max Vuong duplicated the pass made by Percival, sending a 35-yard pass downfield that checked up like a pitching wedge on a forgiving green. Stapleton beat Mihill to the ball and blasted it into the net to tie the score 1-1.
“(Max) has hit those balls to me all season and with (Clayton) having three backs instead of four, we were able to exploit that on the weak side pass,” Stapleton said. “I just had to put it away against the goalie.”
Stapleton was not finished finding the twine. Off a corner kick, the ball caromed to senior Freddy Taussig, who settled it and directed it to Brewer in the penalty area. Brewer sidestepped one defender, then served a perfect pass in between defenders to Stapleton, who crunched it off the inside of the post and into the goal to give Clayton the lead with 16 minutes and 30 seconds to play.
Two minutes later, while he was wedged between two defenders, Brewer got his head to an airborne ball and directed into the corner of the goal to make it 3-1.
“It definitely felt good to finally get one in,” Brewer said.
Led by sophomore Ned Thompson, the defense stood firm from there. In the final six minutes, Webster Groves (8-5) had a corner opportunity and three dangerous throw-ins that senior Noah Mitchell launched into the goal crease. All were harmlessly rebuffed by the Greyhounds defenders.
“All the credit goes to Clayton. I thought they had a little more bite to them than we did tonight,” Webster Groves coach Tim Velten said. “They are talented, they work hard, they are organized, and they’re going to be tough to beat.”
And led by the example of Brewer, who his teammates doused with a Gatorade pitcher after the game, the Greyhounds are certain that no team will play tougher than they will.
“We will always out-heart any team, even if they are more skilled than us,” Thompson said.
Class 3 Boys Soccer State Sectionals
Class 3 Boys Soccer State Sectionals
Class 3 Boys Soccer State Sectionals
Class 3 Boys Soccer State Sectionals
Class 3 Boys Soccer State Sectionals
Class 3 Boys Soccer State Sectionals
Class 3 Boys Soccer State Sectionals
Class 3 Boys Soccer State Sectionals
Class 3 Boys Soccer State Sectionals
Class 3 Boys Soccer State Sectionals
Class 3 Boys Soccer State Sectionals
Class 3 Boys Soccer State Sectionals
Class 3 Boys Soccer State Sectionals
Class 3 Boys Soccer State Sectionals
Class 3 Boys Soccer State Sectionals
Class 3 Boys Soccer State Sectionals
Class 3 Boys Soccer State Sectionals
Class 3 Boys Soccer State Sectionals
Class 3 Boys Soccer State Sectionals
Class 3 Boys Soccer State Sectionals
Class 3 Boys Soccer State Sectionals
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.