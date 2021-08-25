Collinsville and Triad battle to tie in season opening showdown

"Collinsville took it to us in the first half. I questioned my guys' fitness. But we played a much better second half. It's unfortunate. We had other chances to score - we just didn't finish well."

Crowder was trying to get possession of a loose ball when he was inadvertently tripped from behind by Stewart. Crowder had no difficulties finishing the penalty kick past Triad senior keeper Brayden Tonn.

"He clipped my foot," Crowder said of the foul on Stewart. "I just had to stay calm and bury it in the corner. That's all. I thought it was a pretty good first game. We came out pretty strong, but we slowed down in the second half. I think a lot of it was the pressure of the first game, jitters.

"After being down 1-0, I'm happy with a tie. But I feel like we could have put away a lot of chances in the first half."

Lugge was confident the Kahoks would eventually convert after being denied in the first half despite stellar possession. But Collinsville battled through numerous cramps and couldn't capitalize during the flow of play.