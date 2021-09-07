Collinsville battles past O'Fallon on penalty kicks for conference victory

O'FALLON, Ill. — After standing in the goal through regulation and two overtimes Tuesday, senior goalkeeper Jackson Parrill flipped directions and stared down a chance to give the Collinsville High boys soccer team a victory.

Parrill made the moment count, as he converted a penalty kick that propelled Collinsville to a hard-fought 2-1 win over the O'Fallon Panthers in a Southwestern Conference game.

The PK period was deadlocked at 4 when Parrill lined up against O'Fallon senior goalie Ben Eckell. Parrill hit a high shot into the center of the net, setting off a Collinsville celebration. The penalty-kicks goal gave the Kahoks a 5-4 edge in the tiebreaker.

"I was just trying to hit it as hard as I could," Parrill said. "I really wasn't trying to aim. It's all a new experience for me, so I was just trying to do the best I can for me and my team."

His best was good enough as the Kahoks, who trailed 1-0 at halftime, improved to 3-2-2 overall an 2-1 in the SWC. O'Fallon, which had won four of the last five meetings with Collinsville, fell to 5-2 and 2-1.

"This is the first time he's ever done a PK shootout," Collinsville coach Rob Lugge said of Parrill. "For him to step up (was big). Congratulations to Jackson. We needed this win to get going on the right track."