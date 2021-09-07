Collinsville battles past O'Fallon on penalty kicks for conference victory

O'FALLON, Ill. — After standing in the goal through regulation and two overtimes Tuesday, senior goalkeeper Jackson Parrill flipped directions and stared down a chance to give the Collinsville High boys soccer team a victory.
Parrill made the moment count, as he converted a penalty kick that propelled Collinsville to a hard-fought 2-1 win over the O'Fallon Panthers in a Southwestern Conference game.
The PK period was deadlocked at 4 when Parrill lined up against O'Fallon senior goalie Ben Eckell. Parrill hit a high shot into the center of the net, setting off a Collinsville celebration. The penalty-kicks goal gave the Kahoks a 5-4 edge in the tiebreaker.
"I was just trying to hit it as hard as I could," Parrill said. "I really wasn't trying to aim. It's all a new experience for me, so I was just trying to do the best I can for me and my team."
His best was good enough as the Kahoks, who trailed 1-0 at halftime, improved to 3-2-2 overall an 2-1 in the SWC. O'Fallon, which had won four of the last five meetings with Collinsville, fell to 5-2 and 2-1.
"This is the first time he's ever done a PK shootout," Collinsville coach Rob Lugge said of Parrill. "For him to step up (was big). Congratulations to Jackson. We needed this win to get going on the right track."
O'Fallon junior Evan Weber gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead in the final 30 seconds of the first half. Weber's long throw-in from the right side bounced into the box, touched Parrill's hand and went into the goal.
"It tipped off my fingers and rolled back in the goal," Parrill said.
The Kahoks tied the game 1-1 on a goal by sophomore Jaylen Wade in the 57th minute. Wade took a pass from sophomore Sam Garafalo, made a nice run and drew Eckell off his line for an easy score.
Wade used his speed to be dangerous on several occasions. He nearly poked in a second goal in the 66th minute when he looked up and found himself in a one-on-one with Eckell. But Wade, perhaps surprised at the grand opportunity, pushed the ball wide left.
"Jaylen, the last two games, has really taken advantage of his opportunities on the field," Lugge said. "He's creating chances. We just need to put more in the back of the net. I think the one time when it was just him and the goalie, he was kind of confused because he was so wide-open.
"He's a dangerous player. If he starts putting the ball in the net, it's good things for him and good things for us."
The only miss in the penalty-kicks period was by O'Fallon's first shooter. The remaining four Panthers shooters scored, while all five Kahoks kickers converted.
"(Collinsville) is a tough team," O'Fallon coach Chris Kazmierczak said. "They're well-coached. It's a good way, I suppose you can say, to lose. It's early in the season and everything is a learning opportunity."