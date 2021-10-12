Collinsville defeats O'Fallon to earn outright Southwestern Conference title

Lugge lauded the play of Wade, whose speed makes him a threat all over the field. He has six goals and six assists this season.

"If that boy ever learns how to score goals, it's going to be dangerous," Lugge said. "For being a forward, he's pretty unselfish, because he's always looking for somebody else. I think I might be his biggest fan because once he started playing well, we as a team started playing well."

O'Fallon senior Jake Schildknecht got the Panthers on the board at 71:48, accepting a long pass from senior Ian Schilling and racing forward for a one-on-one against Kahoks senior keeper Jackson Parrill.

Parrill had no chance to make the save, and O'Fallon suddenly trailed by just two. That led to solid possession that stretched the Kahoks, but they were able to withstand the pressure and preserve the lead. The Panthers were dangerous on every throw-in by junior Evan Weber.

Kazmierczak was encouraged with how the Panthers played in the final eight minutes, but overall, they weren't as sharp as he would have liked.

"We struggled with Collinsville's speed and short passing. They did an excellent job and definitely were the better team tonight," he said. "A loss is a loss. Every challenge is a chance to get better. That's kind of the moral of the story.