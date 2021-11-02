Collinsville surrenders late lead, falls in overtime to Lockport in Class 3A super-sectional

BLOOMINGTON — Sophomore Adam Reiniger and the Collinsville Kahoks were in stunned disbelief Tuesday, tears in their eyes and on their cheeks.
Lockport scored two goals in a 16-second span late in the second half, then converted the game-winner in the first 10-minute overtime period to edge the Kahoks 3-2 in the Class 3A Bloomington Super-Sectional boys soccer game.
"It's going to take a while (to get over it)," said Reininger, the Kahoks' all-state forward. "We're just going to have to come out next season and do it again. That's never happened (to us), and we definitely didn't expect it to happen."
The victory gave the Porters (19-1) their first berth in the state tournament. They will play Elmhurst York at 5 p.m. Friday in the semifinals at Hoffman Estates High.
Collinsville (21-4-2) saw its 17-game winning streak halted and was denied a 10th trip to the state tournament.
"They played well. They attacked well," Kahoks coach Rob Lugge said of the Porters as they celebrated with their fans at the opposite end of the field. "I'm just kind of shocked right now."
The Kahoks were looking good as they held a 2-0 lead in the 71st minute, courtesy of first-half goals by sophomore Trey Peterson and junior Jimmy Crowder.
But in a heartbeat, the tide changed.
First, Lockport sophomore Nathan Blazewski hit a shot that went off the hands of Collinsville senior goalkeeper Jackson Parrill and caromed off the post. The ball rolled to the feet of junior Danny Jimenez, who hammered in the goal that got the Porters within 2-1 at 70 minutes, 2 seconds.
Next, senior Danny Kajtezovic raced down the left side and crossed to junior Dominic Williams for a goal in front at 70:18.
Bedlam ensued on the Lockport bench. The Porters had momentum and didn't give it back.
"There was no losing that game for us after that second goal," Jimenez said. "This was a huge game. This is history for our school. We didn't have a state banner in our gym. Now we do."
The Kahoks still had hope despite the rapid-fire scores by Lockport. But the first overtime period didn't go well, either. Reiniger struck a crisp shot that was caught by senior goalkeeper Patrick Marshall in the 83rd minute, but in the 85th minute, the Porters' pressure again was too much for Collinsville.
This time, Williams dribbled down the right side and passed to Kajtezovic for a volley in the box to put Lockport ahead 3-2 at 84:25.
"It feels absolutely amazing and it feels great that we're going to be a part of Lockport history forever," said Williams, equally pleased with his assist. "We had to win it. We couldn't let anybody take it away from us."
Lugge bemoaned a bit of bad luck that hurt the Kahoks on the Porters' first goal.
"Jackson got a hand on the ball (Blazewski's shot), knocked it to the post and it bounced right back to (Jimenez)," he said. "It's unfortunate. And then, right off the kickoff, we were a little stunned. We haven't given up many goals in a while. They transitioned quickly.
"Their pace got to us. There was nothing we could really do about it. We planned, but I guess I should have done a little bit more planning to put the boys in better position."
The Porters continued to push for another goal that didn't come, but they managed to play keepaway long enough for the clock to expire.
"It's very difficult to put into words how proud I am of these boys tonight," Lockport coach Chris Beal said. "When you're in a playoff situation and you know you've had a bad first half or you didn't play your regular game, and you're 2-0 down ... We always believe in them and they believe in themselves, so to pull it out like that, it shows great character.
"We had to keep believing. We're a very attack-minded team. When we attack teams with numbers and with speed, we're hard to play against, and that's what happened tonight. We got that first goal because we went at them with speed. I think they were kind of shell-shocked a little bit, and then we got the second goal. After that, they were always on their back foot. We got the momentum and rolled with it."
Peterson scored in the fifth minute with a 25-yard shot off a quick counter. A diving Marshall got his hands on the ball, but it settled in the back netting inside the far left post.
Collinsville extended its lead to 2-0 in the 23rd minute when Crowder lined up a quick free kick from about the same spot as where Peterson had scored. Crowder's shot sailed inside the far left post.
The restart goal was set up when Lockport fouled Peterson.
Collinsville had a chance to boost its lead to 3-0 in the 38th minute when the Porters committed a foul in the box. Marshall, however, made a strong save near the right post on a penalty kick by Reiniger, who had just put on a new pair of cleats after blowing out his right shoe.
The Porters applied pressure on several occasions in the second half, but Collinsville's defense was up to the task until the fateful 16 seconds changed the complexion of the game.
"They put in a couple of quick ones, got momentum going and it was tough to come back," Reiniger said. "We couldn't finish toward the end. I don't really know what happened. We broke down and it cost us. We were a little tired, but that probably wasn't the problem. We could have won it, but we let them get chances and that shouldn't have happened."
Lugge, who led the Kahoks to a third-place finish at state in 2018, wasn't looking forward to the long trip back to Collinsville.
"Our boys played their hearts out and gave it everything they could," Lugge said. "They left it all on the line. I'm super proud of them. They boys have worked harder than most groups I've had. The good thing for us is they're so young. We're going to have to learn from this and move forward and hope we do well next year."