Collinsville surrenders late lead, falls in overtime to Lockport in Class 3A super-sectional

Lugge bemoaned a bit of bad luck that hurt the Kahoks on the Porters' first goal.

"Jackson got a hand on the ball (Blazewski's shot), knocked it to the post and it bounced right back to (Jimenez)," he said. "It's unfortunate. And then, right off the kickoff, we were a little stunned. We haven't given up many goals in a while. They transitioned quickly.

"Their pace got to us. There was nothing we could really do about it. We planned, but I guess I should have done a little bit more planning to put the boys in better position."

The Porters continued to push for another goal that didn't come, but they managed to play keepaway long enough for the clock to expire.

"It's very difficult to put into words how proud I am of these boys tonight," Lockport coach Chris Beal said. "When you're in a playoff situation and you know you've had a bad first half or you didn't play your regular game, and you're 2-0 down ... We always believe in them and they believe in themselves, so to pull it out like that, it shows great character.