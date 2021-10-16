Columbia survives early goal to defeat Gibault in regional final

COLUMBIA, Ill. — Throw the records out the window.
It is a cliché often voiced by broadcasters to harken interest in a game where one team is completely overmatched.
But it was precisely the message Columbia boys soccer coach Jamey Bridges conveyed to his team prior to facing Gibault — a team that won only one game during the regular season.
“I know they played really good competition and records don’t mean anything, especially in a rivalry game,” Bridges said.
When Gibault scored less than four minutes into the contest Saturday, Columbia players knew the warning from their coach was on point.
So was junior Danny Repp, who scored the game-winning goal and assisted on two others as Columbia earned a 4-2 victory over Gibault to capture the Class 1A Columbia Regional championship.
Columbia (11-7-2), which won its third successive regional championship, advanced to play Mater Dei (15-5-2) in a Class 1A Freeburg Sectional semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Freeburg.
Mater Dei captured the Greenville Regional on Friday with a 2-0 victory over Father McGivney at Triad.
Gibault (3-17-1) netted only nine goals in 18 regular-season games but found the scoring touch in the postseason, scoring 13 in two playoff victories, including a goal in the first minute of its 4-3 semifinal victory against Murphysboro.
The Hawks’ quick-strike capability was on display again Saturday when junior Zachary Tayon finished a Gibault corner kick by blasting an airborne ball into the net just 3 minutes and 48 seconds into the match.
“The intent was to play a fast style of soccer and I thought we rose to the occasion and looked sharp in the beginning,” Gibault coach Darryn Haudrich said. “There’s a big momentum boost and a lot of confidence that comes from that early goal.”
Repp and the Eagles were stunned by the early deficit but showed they also were willing to play at high speeds.
Utilizing the left sideline, Repp used his quickness to create the equalizer, emerging from traffic to send a cross into the box for junior Jack Steckler to direct into the net just 5 minutes and 9 seconds after Gibault opened the scoring.
“Going down 1-0, we were definitely looking to push the ball up the field,” Repp said. “(Steckler) made a run to the middle, I dumped it where he could get it and he did great work and got it. That was a complete momentum change.”
That shift in energy brought several more chances for Columbia, but the stellar goalkeeping of Gibault sophomore Brian Lance kept the score tied.
Lance made a diving stop to rob Columbia senior Jake Steve, denied a breakaway chance from Steckler and corralled two dangerous blasts from distance by senior Cam Ellner.
But Ellner continued to find opportunities for himself and for his teammates.
Repp ran onto a perfect 35-yard pass from Ellner and sprinted in alone on Lance, who stopped the initial shot but could not prevent the rebound from returning to the foot of Repp and into the back of the net for the go-ahead goal in the 26th minute.
“Our coach always says to try to find that long, diagonal ball and it just worked out greatly on that goal,” Ellner said.
Columbia continued to apply pressure, but eight first-half saves by Lance put Gibault into intermission with just a 2-1 deficit.
Despite the near-misses, the Eagles remained upbeat at halftime.
“They were confident knowing that we were getting opportunities, we just had to finish,” Bridges said.
Before that ability to finish occurred, the Eagles needed a diving save from junior goalkeeper Max Barthel in the opening minute of the second half. Barthel dove to his right to deny a straight-away shot from Gibault junior Andrew Feldker that would have tied the score.
Less than two minutes later, a cross from Repp found a path between the goalie gloves of Lance and onto the right foot of freshman Hayes Van Bruesegen to give Columbia a 3-1 lead.
Senior Ethan Riebeling beautifully curled a shot inside the far post midway through the second half to open a 4-1 advantage for the Eagles.
But Gibault did not go away quietly. The Hawks earned five corner kicks in the second half and continued to pepper Barthel with dangerous shots from distance. In the 64th minute, senior McKenzie Haudrich snuck a 30-yard laser under the diving Barthel to cut the deficit to 4-2.
“We tried to change things up with different guys in different positions and changed formations a little bit. We played with a lot of heart and hustle but just came up a little bit short,” said Darryn Haudrich, who coached his final game for Gibault after five seasons, choosing to devote more time to his family.
Haudrich played soccer at Gibault from 1998-2002 and served as an assistant coach from 2010-16 before becoming the head coach in 2017. He led the Hawks to a Class 1A second place finish in 2017 and a fourth-place finish in 2018 — the Hawks’ 11th time placing at state in the 2000s, including four state championships.
“It’s been an honor and privilege to coach here as long as I did and be a part of that storied history,” said Haudrich.
And for a young, confident Columbia team which began its season with a 1-4 record, a possible historical run to greatness is in its sights, accentuated by the message on their practice shirts.
Our warmup says, ‘Make Em Believe,’ " Ellner said. “We’ve been upward trending since the beginning of the season and we’re trying to make them believe that we can win seven games and win a state championship.”