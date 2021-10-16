Columbia survives early goal to defeat Gibault in regional final

But Gibault did not go away quietly. The Hawks earned five corner kicks in the second half and continued to pepper Barthel with dangerous shots from distance. In the 64th minute, senior McKenzie Haudrich snuck a 30-yard laser under the diving Barthel to cut the deficit to 4-2.

“We tried to change things up with different guys in different positions and changed formations a little bit. We played with a lot of heart and hustle but just came up a little bit short,” said Darryn Haudrich, who coached his final game for Gibault after five seasons, choosing to devote more time to his family.

Haudrich played soccer at Gibault from 1998-2002 and served as an assistant coach from 2010-16 before becoming the head coach in 2017. He led the Hawks to a Class 1A second place finish in 2017 and a fourth-place finish in 2018 — the Hawks’ 11th time placing at state in the 2000s, including four state championships.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to coach here as long as I did and be a part of that storied history,” said Haudrich.

And for a young, confident Columbia team which began its season with a 1-4 record, a possible historical run to greatness is in its sights, accentuated by the message on their practice shirts.