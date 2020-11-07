Crew, Summit get off on the right foot to roll past Fort Zumwalt East

FENTON — Mason Crew and the Summit boys soccer team didn't waste time Saturday.

Crew scored the first of his three goals 35 seconds in as the Falcons flew to a 7-0 victory against Fort Zumwalt East in a Class 3 sectional.

The Falcons (10-5) advanced to play Tuesday at Fort Zumwalt South (20-4) in the quarterfinal round in a battle between the last two Class 3 champions — Summit last season and Zumwalt South in 2018.

“The first five, six games, we were always on the short end to begin,” said Crew, who has 14 goals this season. “In a few seconds we were behind and it’s so much harder to get out of. In the last few games, we’ve been the ones to jump ahead and that just means so much. It brings energy for us to feed on.”

Summit's offense spent all day feasting against Zumwalt East (14-9), which won its first district title Wednesday.

Crew's barrage was joined by one goal each from senior defender Eric Battelle, junior midfielder Joe Simon, freshman Quincy Thomas and senior midfielder Taylor Savage.

The Falcons led 4-0 within the first 22 minutes of the game.