What: Class 2A state semifinal
When, where: 1 p.m. Friday, Hoffman Estates High School
Records, rankings: Crystal Lake South 19-4-4; Triad 22-2-3, No. 3 in STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings
Super-sectional scores: Triad 3, Morton 1; Crystal Lake South 2, Nile Notre Dame 0
Next: Winner plays in the Class 2A championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday against either Lisle Benet Academy (18-1-2) or Burbank St. Laurence (19-4-1) winner. Semifinal losers play for third place at 11 a.m. Saturday.
State tournament appearances: Triad, 2 (third, 2009); Crystal Lake South, 2 (first, 2018)
Notes: Defending state champion Crystal Lake South has won six in row. … Senior forward Alex Canfield has scored 32 of the Gators’ 77 goals. Senior goalkeeper Carson Hill has been in net for of the Gators’ games. … Triad has five double-digit scorers, led by senior Travis Speer's 18.
Also in Class 2A: St. Laurence, which has won 11 consecutive games, is making its state tournament debut. … Sophomore forward Andres Lemus leads St. Laurence with 22 goals. … St. Laurence has 12 shutouts. … Benet’s only loss this season was a 2-1 setback Sept. 7 to Naperville North. It is 14-0-2 since, with both ties coming against Class 3A qualifiers West Chicago and Chicago St. Patrick. … Benet has 18 shutouts this season, including its last six games. … Sophomore forward TJ McVey leads Benet with 18 goals. … Benet is in the state tournament for the fourth time and seeking its third title but first since repeating in 2000 and 2001 in Class A. Benet finished third in Class 2A in 2016.